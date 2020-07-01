News analysis: What will the ‘new normal’ look like?

The coronavirus crisis has had a profound effect on the way people work. Insurance Age finds out how brokers think the insurance industry will operate once the lockdown has ended

Despite coronavirus restrictions easing further on 4 July, brokers have predicted that the pandemic will have a lasting impact on the way they work.

The UK-wide lockdown saw staff successfully working from home and conducting meetings, that would previously have been held in person, over video calls.

And while plans are in motion for staff to come back to the office once it is safe to do so, several brokers told Insurance Age that the attitudes to home working have changed.

Mike Bruce, group chief executive officer of Global Risk Partners (GRP), stated: “It’s clear that we will absolutely be adopting a more flexible working model going forward.

“We’ll still have all our local branches but the days of everyone rocking up for 37 hours sitting in an office are long gone for most people.”

Similarly, Marc Loud, partner and commercial manager of Park Insurance, noted that some of the broker’s staff had been more productive from home than in the office.

“Everyone’s always been nervous allowing staff to work from home because essentially you have no control, but a lot of companies have probably found it’s worked quite well for them,” he continued.

Lloyd’s broker Direct Insurance Group has committed to a remote working policy for all staff permanently. The business will keep all of its offices, but noted that from the end of the lockdown, staff will have the choice of office, homeworking or a combination of both, based on business and personal needs.

CEO David Bearman explained that the move was primarily about the wellbeing of the broker’s employees.

He commented: “Over the last nine weeks our group has not merely survived the lockdown, we’ve actually thrived. Our staff have saved money and countless hours by skipping the daily commute; time that is now spent learning, innovating, exercising, connecting and collaborating.”

However, taking a slightly different view JM Glendinning MD, Nick Houghton, argued that he “can’t wait to get the offices full again” once it is safe.

He added: “We need our people working together because that way we figure stuff out for customers and support our colleagues. I don’t have ambitions for everyone to work from home, we get the best out of people by being a team.”

The insurer view Simon McGinn, general manager, commercial and personal, at Allianz told Insurance Age that the Covid crisis had increased contact between brokers and insurers. He commented: “You’re having to be much more conscious about ensuring people understand what we’re doing and making sure customers are being looked after. We’ve dialled up the number of communications to brokers.” McGinn argued that the personal relationship between brokers and insurers was unlikely to be lost as a result of the pandemic, but predicted that more meetings would be done using digital channels. “That ability to talk face-to-face is still valuable. Case meetings are quite possibly going to be moving digitally, but overall I see the level of contact go up.” “I don’t see Allianz removing itself from the branch network or a network of offices and people that can go and sit in front of a broker in Doncaster or Glasgow,” McGinn continued. “There’s still value in doing that.” He further explained that brokers were currently contacting Allianz asking for clarity around how long certain policy adjustments, such as payment holidays, will be maintained. McGinn concluded: “The challenge for us is, whilst we’re optimistic that the end of lockdown and the move to normality is sustained, from a business point of view I think that, as businesses start to move back to opening up, that’s when they might run into cash-flow issues. “We have a responsibility to enable the UK economy to move forward and to provide people with confidence that there is support that will continue. To get ourselves through to the end of the crisis we’re going to need to continue to maintain that dialogue and focus on customers.”

Face-to-face

But more flexible working is not the only change that Covid-19 has brought to the broking sector. Brokers also predicted that the new normal would feature fewer face-to-face meetings.

Polly Staveley, MD at TL Dallas, expected to see a reduction in travel between the broker’s 10 offices across the UK as well as in journeys to see insurers based in London.

But she argued that regional brokers were likely to see a bigger change than London-based businesses, as brokers based in the City can easily walk to see their underwriters.

“A lot of business is done in social situations in the City of London and I suspect they’re all desperate to get back to that,” she added. “For us, video calls will replace some of those meetings where we’ve traditionally taken three-hour train journeys for an hour-long meeting and then come back again. What this has done is remove our fear of technology to some extent.”

Houghton agreed that the last few months had proved that it was unnecessary to make long journeys for routine meetings, but he felt more important negotiations would still need to be done face-to-face.

“Some of the routine catch-ups we can do from our respective offices, but I wouldn’t want insurers to hide behind that because it wouldn’t be good for the market. There’s no substitute for having a cup of coffee with somebody and talking it out.”

With insurance being such a relationship-driven industry, Loud predicted that video or phone calls would never to a larger extent replace meeting up in person.

He continued: “If it is going to be more over the phone you do lose that personal relationship. My relationship with insurers is going out and having a pint in the pub or whatever and that to me is how you get to know someone.”

Asked how Covid-19 had impacted business, several brokers stated that they had seen numbers dropping during the first months of the crisis.

New business

Paul Younger, MD of Castle Insurance Services explained that the Durham-based broker had seen a downturn in new business, particularly in April and May.

“But renewals were very strong, maybe stronger than ever,” he argued. “The push was to get things renewed, but that extra new business that we always need just seemed to go down quite significantly.”

He added that June had “taken off with a good gallop” with new business picking up as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Loud noted that Park Insurance, because of its focus on leisure business, had seen a 20% drop in its renewal book over the period. But he explained that cancellations had now stopped as clients in this sector will be allowed to reopen in July.

“People were ringing in cancelling their policies because they didn’t know when they’d be opening again and they couldn’t afford to pay the premiums, but that has stopped. What we’ve got now is people starting to renew and new business enquiries are increasing too.”

According to Loud, the broker’s wholesale arm had seen an increase of new business coming in throughout the pandemic.

“That’s because there’s been a loss of capacity in the market, the insurers are looking at their books and reducing their capacity,” he argued.

But experts also highlighted that we are yet to see the full effect of the coronavirus on the market, with businesses continuing to be at risk of failing due to the downturn in the economy.

In addition, a number of insurers are still facing legal action for refusing to pay out business interruption claims.