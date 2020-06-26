Ardonagh moves forward with refinancing

The $500m ‘payment-in-kind’ toggle notes have been priced as the business progresses with £1.9bn refinancing which includes a $300m war chest.

Ardonagh Group has taken the next step as part of its £1.9bn refinancing deal which was announced earlier this week.

The business has priced the offering of $500m in aggregate principal amount of Ardonagh Midco 2 plc’s 11.50% / 12.75% senior PIK toggle notes due which are due 2027.

Payment in kind

The notes are priced at an issue price of 99% and have a coupon of 11.50% for cash interest and 12.75% for interest paid in kind. The Notes are expected to be issued on 14 July 2020.

A ‘payment in kind’ toggle note is described by Investopedia as a type of bond in which the issuer has the option to defer an interest payment by agreeing to pay an increased coupon in the future. With toggle notes, all deferred payments must be settled by the bond’s maturity.

Payment in kind has been described as a risky move but the toggle type is considered to be less of a risk than other varieties.

Scale

David Ross, chief executive of Ardonagh, commented: “The scale of this transaction and the blue-chip investors that have supported are a strong endorsement of everything the company has worked towards for the last three years.

“These international investors have backed our ambitions and are supporting our strategy after months of conversations spanning a period of unprecedented global volatility. We believe that this transaction gives us the right capital structure and additional financial firepower to take the company forward, never forgetting our independence and culture.”

Earlier in the week the business also announced a senior secured term loan facility for an amount of £1,57bn and a committed capital expenditures facility for an amount of £300m giving the organisation an M&A war chest.

Ardonagh has also secured a revolving credit facility for an amount of £171.5m.

Broker Network

The move earlier this week saw Ardonagh buy back Broker Network via its acquisition of Bravo Group which owns the network and compass along with acquisition vehicle Ethos Broking.

Bravo was bought back from its own investors HPS Investment Partners, LLC and Madison Dearborn Partners after Towergate sold it off to them in 2016.

The market has welcomed Ardonagh’s actions and also suggested that its deal to buy Arachas, an SME broker based in Dublin indicted the business had taken the next step forward.

