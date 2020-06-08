TL Dallas takes commercial MD from Marsh Commercial

Tim Mortimer has joined the Bradford-headquartered broker with the aim to grow its commercial division.

TL Dallas has appointed former Marsh Commercial regional director, Tim Mortimer, as managing director of its commercial division.

The Bradford-headquartered broker explained that Mortimer had joined to “spearhead the next phase of growth” for its commercial business.

At Marsh Commercial, previously known as Jelf and Bluefin, Mortimer led a team of 150 staff across eleven offices.

In November last year Insurance Age revealed the closure of a series of Marsh Commercial branches and the company set up ‘centres of excellence’ to deal with SMEs with premium under £2,500.

In his new role, he will lead TL Dallas’ 70-strong commercial team, which the broker stated is based across its ten offices in the UK.

The division offers a full range of services including commercial, trade credit and private client insurance as well as independent financial services.

According to TL Dallas, its clients range from sole traders to public sector organisations, and listed companies to charities.

The business has offices in Scotland, Northern Ireland, London, Yorkshire, Stockport and Surrey and a total of 120 staff.

Reputation

Commenting on his appointment, Mortimer said: “I’m excited to have joined a high quality, independent broker that has an excellent, longstanding reputation in the market as it prepares to embark on a period of growth.

“Businesses like TL Dallas are both nimble and entrepreneurial, as well as heavily focused on client service. With so much consolidation in the industry, there’s a big gap in the market for a company with TL Dallas’s credentials and I’m looking forward to building on the commercial division’s already impressive client base.”

Polly Staveley, group managing director at TL Dallas, added: “Our family business celebrated its 100th anniversary last year and our business model has stood the test of time.

“We are marking the start of our next century with ambitious growth plans. We want to build on our success in the commercial arena particularly, whilst also enhancing the other services that we provide to clients.”

Covid-19

Staveley explained that Mortimer had joined the company in early March just before the UK-wide lockdown forced the whole company to work from home.

She added: “Tim has proved to be a huge asset in the last few months, supporting our commercial staff through some challenging times, as well as focusing on developing strategic plans for the next stage of business growth, whilst mitigating against the impact of Covid-19.

“Having worked for both independent brokers and larger corporate businesses, he is a welcome addition to our senior management team.”

Staveley concluded: “Under Tim’s leadership, and with his in-depth experience and knowledge of the UK insurance market, we plan to significantly grow our commercial division.

“His management skills, relationships in the industry and strong business acumen, alongside his operational and compliance expertise, will significantly enhance our business.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.