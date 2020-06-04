Blog: Succession planning amid the coronavirus crisis

Aston Lark's Peter Blanc, shares his thoughts on adapting the business and why M&A can continue to thrive post Covid-19.

The Covid-19 crisis has made many of us re-evaluate our working lives and its becoming a cliché to say “things will never be the same again”.

If someone had said to me that over 900 Aston Lark staff would all be successfully working from home and that our 30 odd offices would all be sitting empty I would never have believed it –nonetheless that’s where we are!

So what does this mean for a broker like Aston Lark?

First and foremost we are all about organic growth – looking after our existing clients and seeking out new business, which has been remarkably successful during lockdown. Our claims team have used the reduction in motor losses to focus on other claims and to improve some of our reporting capabilities for the future. We’ve used the time to improve the management information that we use as a business and now have a fantastic suite of reports that will help our managers and execs to be even more responsive to clients needs.

Future?

We’re now working on a return to work plan, but like most firms we’re assuming that a large swathe of our staff will want to continue to work more flexibly going forward – we can now say yes to that whereas before it would have been a struggle. There are some huge positives coming out of this lockdown.

Naturally we have also looked at our acquisition strategy. Are prices going down? Will we still be acquiring?

To answer this we must look at why we think acquisitions still make sense.

I’ve always said that I don’t like the name ‘consolidator’ – it implies a conveyor belt approach of buying small brokers and smashing them into our cookie cutter to extract more value.

Instead we look at each acquisition as an opportunity to bring a new skill, talent, scheme or specialism to the group. This can be seen in our most recent deals including Robertson Low, Protean Risk, Jobson James, and Wright’s which are all expert in various niches.

We’re currently working through due diligence on acquisitions that will add strength and breadth to our business. I think this means that for any broker joining Aston Lark they have access to a wealth of new opportunities by tapping into the other specialists around the organisation. And for the existing Aston Lark brokers each new acquisition brings a new group of talent to access.

This is the primary goal – help both the acquired business to grow and help Aston Lark to grow. We don’t advocate moving business from insurer to insurer through this process. Invariably when we acquire a broker we typically end up acquiring one or two new insurer/MGA relationships along the way – creating more placement opportunities for the rest of the business.

But what about Covid 19?

We believe in the talent and resilience of our people to see us through this crisis. Yes, there will be badly affected sectors and clients but there will also be opportunities – our new business numbers have been better than ever so far during lockdown.

Clients will bounce back and schemes will recover. We’re blessed to be in a sector where the majority of our products are non-discretionary purchases.

So, when looking at acquisitions now my message is nothing has changed. If we believe that a broker can add value to our group and that together we will both be stronger then there is no reason for us to look at the acquisition differently now than there was before coronavirus.

Peter Blanc is group CEO of Aston Lark Group