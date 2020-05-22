UK Broker Awards 2020: Final days to enter

The event, which celebrates the best in UK broking, is accepting submissions until 26 May.

The final deadline to submit an entry for the UK Broker Awards 2020 is fast approaching.

To be with a chance of picking up a trophy, be sure to complete your entries before Tuesday 26 May.

The event recognises the very best that UK broking has to offer and this year we have added two new categories.

Categories

The Diversity and Inclusion Award has been created to highlight the firm which has put the most in to this important area.

The Awards also recognise the work brokers have been doing throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-19 Resilience and Community Broking Support Award has been added to acknowledge how brokers have adapted to the crisis as a business and also cared for their local communities.

In addition to this the following categories are awaiting your submissions:

The Cyber Broker Award

The Digital Broker Award

Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

Customer Engagement Award The Claims Team Award

The Customer Service Award

The High Net Worth Broker Award

Training Award

Schemes Broker of the Year

Young Broker of the Year

The Broker Start-Up Award

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

The Broker Network of the Year

Broker Personality of the Year Broker of the Year

Achievement Award

Editor, Siân Barton, commented: “At the moment we know brokers are doing everything they can to support their clients, and manage their own businesses, as we all learn to navigate the current coronavirus crisis.

“No-one knows how the next few months will play out but Insurance Age is looking forward to the day we can all meet up again, relax, and reflect on the hard work being done in the sector.

“It is our hope that life will be returning to normal by the time we host the UK Broker Awards at the Brewery on 11 September so, as we would normally at this time of year we are now welcoming your submissions.”

Last year’s big winners included Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, Ian Donaldson, CEO of Ardonagh’s Atlanta Group and Clear Insurance Management.

