Ardonagh reports Q1 results

The business highlighted Ebitda and acquisitions as it points to “limited” Covid-19 impact.

Ardonagh Group reported an income of £160.1m for the first quarter of 2020.

This compares to £157.6m in the same period last year.

Adjusted Ebitda grew to £43.6m a 10.9% uptick on the £39.3m reported in 2019. Operating costs also fell 1.5% to £116.5m.

Divisions

The investor report broke down the numbers with advisory income hitting £55.7m and retail, which comprises Atlanta Group, contributing £64.4m. Its specialty division reported income of £39.0m.

Operating profit was £13.2m up from the loss of £1.7m in the same quarter in 2019.

Organic

According to the press release Advisory grew by 6.1% underpinned by niche bolt-on acquisitions and continued organic growth across Towergate Insurance Brokers, Health and Protection and Footman James.

In addition, underlying organic growth in retail, excluding Swinton, was 0.9%, driven by improved retention, whilst Adj. Ebitda increased from £18.4m to £20.1m with significant cost reductions from the Swinton integration programme.

The business reported that the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown measures have had a limited impact on Ardonagh thanks to substantial investment into upgrading processes and systems over the last three years. The organisation said 90% of its workforce was able to work from home and advise clients securely and remotely.

The investor report also showed consolidated profit and loss.

Overall the Group made a loss before tax of £13.7m. This was a decrease on the £22.4m reported in Q1 2019.

Growth

Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross said: “Following a strong 2019 we have seen continued underlying growth across our diversified platforms.

“The ingenuity and determination of our people means we will continue to serve our clients as they adapt to the changes to the way they live and do business.”

He added: “Businesses and individuals need insurance brokers on their side more than ever. Our people have risen to the challenge, helping to negotiate on claims, sourcing lower premiums for car and home customers, and delivering quality risk management advice and insurance programmes for businesses as they evolve.

“Customers have rewarded the solutions-focused flexibility of Ardonagh with increased retention, which is the ultimate endorsement of our work.”

Resilient

“Trading since the Q1 close, during which the national lockdown has been in place throughout, has continued to be resilient, and costs have continued their downward trajectory,” Ross continued.

The investor report revealed that last month the Group purchased the entire issued share capital of Edwards & Swan Insurance paying £0.7m in cash with deferred contingent consideration with a fair value of £0.1m.

In addition, on 31 January 2020, the Group purchased the business and assets of an education staff absence insurance book from Integro Insurance Brokers.

The consideration paid was £0.4m cash.

The deal with Rural Insurance in February 2020 was revealed to have cost £23.5m cash.

