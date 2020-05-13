Brokers lament “abysmal” claims experience during Covid-19

Exclusive: Abysmal, slow, abhorrent, extremely poor and incoherent are just some of the words used by brokers to describe claims dealings with a number of providers.

Brokers have attacked insurers for their claims response during the coronavirus pandemic.

Comprising input from 216 brokers, the Broker Resilience Survey by Insurance Age, found 60% of respondents had lodged Covid-19 related claims with insurers.

Asked to rank (rate) claims service levels between one and five, with one being very poor and five being excellent, an unimpressive picture emerged with almost half of brokers (45.4%) rating the service as poor or very poor. The average score provided was 2.5 out of five.

At the other end of the spectrum just 3.6% said the service was “excellent” while just over 10% suggested it was “good”.

Commentary

Brokers were also offered the opportunity to share their personal comments on the service they and their clients were getting.

While some brokers were happy with the service and others suggested their experience was average the comments section of the survey still made for sobering reading.

There were a mixed bag of comments ranging from “excellent” to “horrific”. Around 20% of respondents used the word “poor” or “very poor” in their comments. A further 12% suggested that insurers had been slow or unresponsive. Meanwhile, 3% used pejoratives such as abhorrent, appalling and abysmal – they were not targeted at the same insurer.

Around 7% commented on adequate or average services while 11.3% stated they had received good service. Just 3.4% wrote in the comment space that the service they got was “excellent” (see word cloud).

Poor

The remainder all had something different to say. One broker stated: “Had to chase and go to higher people to get assistance.”

Another complained: “Poor - underwriters are trying their best to avoid claims.”

A different respondent detailed: “Quite poor as quickly, and I believe wrongly, repudiated.”

Three insurers were singled out because they “refused BI claims that appeared to be covered” according to the broker.

Providers commented on in the survey included HDI Global, Ageas, AIG, Allianz, Am Trust, Arch, Aviva, Axa, Axa XL, Axis, Capital Markets, CEQ, CFC, China Re, Chubb, City Underwriters, Commercial Express, Canopius, Covea, DTW, Eaton Gate, Ecclesiastical, Ergo, Geo Specialty, Hiscox, Iprism, Islands/NFU, Lloyd’s, Markel, Midas, MS Amlin, National Farmers Mutual, New India, NFUM, NIG, Oak, Policyfast, QBE, QIC, R&Q, RSA, Thames Underwriting, Travelers, URV, Victor, WWSR and Zurich.

The survey also asked about general working conditions, the challenges experienced by intermediaries and trading conditions, the results of which will be available in a separate report in the coming days.

Dispute

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK following government failure to prevent the disease spreading insurance has found itself at the heart of a bitter dispute around business interruption cover.

A number of insurers have been singled out by a series of groups who want them to pay out on business insurance extensions.

Hiscox has borne the brunt of the criticism but other providers including Allianz, QBE, RSA and Ecclesiastical have been drawn into the mire with business groups threatening legal action against all five. Axa and Zurich are also under fire.

Earlier this month the Financial Conduct Authority said it would look at the wordings in question to gain legal clarity. The process is expected to examine a number of different wordings over the next few months.

