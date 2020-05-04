Editor's letter - May 2020

Battered and bruised: The industry is taking a beating over BI, but how are brokers coping with Covid

Business interruption – it is still the issue dogging the insurance industry as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Since the last edition we have seen even more groups forming to fight insurers over their decisions to decline BI payments. Too many insurers to name in this column but Hiscox is taking the brunt with RSA and QBE also named.

Our news editor explores the issue in more detail in this month’s news analysis but it is clear this problem is only set to escalate and the insurance industry is likely to come out the other side battered and bruised. In my opinion the sector needs to join-up more and have a consistent message while also pushing forward on how it is fulfilling the social contract it is based on.

Talking about coming out the other side, noises are being made about how we might exit the lockdown which was announced on 23 March. I suspect most have acclimatised and are coming to terms with what is being described as the ‘new normal’.

This is something we have also explored across our in depth pieces – just how are brokers coping with living and working ‘remotely’?

As ever, we hope you find it useful. Stay safe and best wishes from the Age team.