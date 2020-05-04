Editor's letter - May 2020
Battered and bruised: The industry is taking a beating over BI, but how are brokers coping with Covid
Business interruption – it is still the issue dogging the insurance industry as the coronavirus crisis continues.
Since the last edition we have seen even more groups forming to fight insurers over their decisions to decline BI payments. Too many insurers to name in this column but Hiscox is taking the brunt with RSA and QBE also named.
Our news editor explores the issue in more detail in this month’s news analysis but it is clear this problem is only set to escalate and the insurance industry is likely to come out the other side battered and bruised. In my opinion the sector needs to join-up more and have a consistent message while also pushing forward on how it is fulfilling the social contract it is based on.
The sector needs to join-up more and have a consistent message while also pushing forward on how it is fulfilling the social contract it is based on
Talking about coming out the other side, noises are being made about how we might exit the lockdown which was announced on 23 March. I suspect most have acclimatised and are coming to terms with what is being described as the ‘new normal’.
This is something we have also explored across our in depth pieces – just how are brokers coping with living and working ‘remotely’?
As ever, we hope you find it useful. Stay safe and best wishes from the Age team.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Brokers under threat in Covid-19 BI dispute
- LV offers premium refunds of between £20 - £50 to motor customers
- Covid-19: FCA bares teeth as BI dispute hots up
- Covid-19: Are brokers taking pay cuts to get through the crisis?
- Covid-19: Hiscox BI pressure groups join forces
- Covid-19: Should all motor customers get a rebate?
- Covid-19: FCA urges firms to consider premium reductions and payment holidays