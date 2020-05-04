Headline makers - May 2020
The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month
The top 5 most read
The hottest stories from April on www.insuranceage.co.uk
Covid-19: Hiscox hits back amid BI dispute
Hiscox insisted it was proactively paying valid claims in response to an attack by a consortium of companies claiming the provider was wrongly denying BI claims. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7507856
Admiral becomes first UK provider to offer pandemic rebate
The business is to return £110m to its car and van insurance customers in recognition of the fact that its customers are driving less during the UK-wide lockdown. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7509181
Covid-19: Insurers clarify stance on coronavirus cover
Providers have looked over their policy wordings in response to the coronavirus crisis, with several introducing total exclusions for Covid-19. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7508251
Phil Barton and Stuart Reid launch broker
The venture, Partners&, is a combination of five existing brokers and is led by former Jelf boss Barton, with Chris Jelf as commercial director. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7506436
Covid-19: RSA faces legal action in BI dispute
A group of businesses in the childcare provision sector is mulling legal action against RSA after the provider refused to pay BI claims. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7509716
Around the country
1. North
Government has called on Amanda Blanc to lead a review looking into the Doncaster 2019 flooding to learn why victims did not have the right cover. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7507831
2. Wales
One Sure’s MD Chris Lear explains why Connah’s Quay-based broker Staveley Head, which went into administration last month, was a good buy for his company. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7507656
3. London
App-based broker Lenny has closed down after its backers withdrew support. The short-term car insurance broker said the coronavirus outbreak made it a “frustratingly unfavourable landscape” to find a new backer. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7508541
4. South
Ethos Broking, formerly known as Broker Network Partners and part of Bravo Group, has bought Portsmouth-based business Hughes & King, adding £4m in GWP to the company. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7507646
Quote of the month
It is time now for those insurance companies who know they are liable under their policies do the same. The clue is in the name ‘insurance’. It is what they are in business for. They should not be running for cover. They will never be forgiven for doing soBarrister Philip Kolvin QC, representing members of the Night Time Industries Association, calls on insurers to pay business interruption claims during the coronavirus crisis
Looking after vulnerable customers
Premium Credit has chosen Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) as its national charity partner helping people living with dementia. As well as an initial corporate donation to offer immediate support during these difficult times, staff will also contribute to the campaign through ongoing fundraising, creating awareness and volunteering to assist those affected by the condition.
Tara Waite, Premium Credit’s CEO said: “It’s a campaign that’s going to make a real difference – together with our colleagues we’re determined to help beat this devastating illness. Despite the restrictions on staging fundraising events in person during the coronavirus outbreak our team is looking at creative ways to support fundraising online.”
With regards to the pandemic, IUAD has launched an emergency fundraising appeal to help mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on people affected by dementia. More than 700,000 people with dementia have been asked to isolate themselves for 12 weeks in response to the virus. Monies raised from the emergency appeal will help provide access to trained dementia advisers and other support options for those needing help. If you would like to make a donation or learn more about Insurance United Against Dementia please visit the dedicated IUAD company page on LinkedIn.
To get involved contact news editor [email protected]
Soundbites
“Insurers should have their feet held to the fire over this and the only way of doing this would be to have a review process set up so that their actions can be monitored properly.”Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn calls for an independent review into how insurers have responded to the coronavirus pandemic
“The consolidators will be keen to show that they are still open for business, but in terms of actually closing deals we are going to see a slow-down.”IMAS Corporate Finance partner Olly Laughton-Scott on an expected slow-down in M&A activity
“Hiscox is also receiving claims as a result of economic losses following government action to stop the spread of Covid-19. Like others in the industry, Hiscox UK’s core small commercial package policies do not provide cover for business interruption as a result of the general measures taken by the UK government in response to a pandemic.”A statement from under-fire provider Hiscox concerning ongoing disputes with customers over BI claims
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Brokers under threat in Covid-19 BI dispute
- LV offers premium refunds of between £20 - £50 to motor customers
- Covid-19: FCA bares teeth as BI dispute hots up
- Covid-19: Are brokers taking pay cuts to get through the crisis?
- Covid-19: Hiscox BI pressure groups join forces
- Covid-19: Should all motor customers get a rebate?
- Covid-19: FCA urges firms to consider premium reductions and payment holidays