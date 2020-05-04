Headline makers - May 2020

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

Covid-19: Hiscox hits back amid BI dispute

Hiscox insisted it was proactively paying valid claims in response to an attack by a consortium of companies claiming the provider was wrongly denying BI claims. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7507856

Admiral becomes first UK provider to offer pandemic rebate

The business is to return £110m to its car and van insurance customers in recognition of the fact that its customers are driving less during the UK-wide lockdown. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7509181

Covid-19: Insurers clarify stance on coronavirus cover

Providers have looked over their policy wordings in response to the coronavirus crisis, with several introducing total exclusions for Covid-19. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7508251

Phil Barton and Stuart Reid launch broker

The venture, Partners&, is a combination of five existing brokers and is led by former Jelf boss Barton, with Chris Jelf as commercial director. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7506436

Covid-19: RSA faces legal action in BI dispute

A group of businesses in the childcare provision sector is mulling legal action against RSA after the provider refused to pay BI claims. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7509716

1. North

Government has called on Amanda Blanc to lead a review looking into the Doncaster 2019 flooding to learn why victims did not have the right cover. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7507831

2. Wales

One Sure’s MD Chris Lear explains why Connah’s Quay-based broker Staveley Head, which went into administration last month, was a good buy for his company. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7507656

3. London

App-based broker Lenny has closed down after its backers withdrew support. The short-term car insurance broker said the coronavirus outbreak made it a “frustratingly unfavourable landscape” to find a new backer. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7508541

4. South

Ethos Broking, formerly known as Broker Network Partners and part of Bravo Group, has bought Portsmouth-based business Hughes & King, adding £4m in GWP to the company. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7507646

It is time now for those insurance companies who know they are liable under their policies do the same. The clue is in the name ‘insurance’. It is what they are in business for. They should not be running for cover. They will never be forgiven for doing so Barrister Philip Kolvin QC, representing members of the Night Time Industries Association, calls on insurers to pay business interruption claims during the coronavirus crisis

Premium Credit has chosen Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) as its national charity partner helping people living with dementia. As well as an initial corporate donation to offer immediate support during these difficult times, staff will also contribute to the campaign through ongoing fundraising, creating awareness and volunteering to assist those affected by the condition.

Tara Waite, Premium Credit’s CEO said: “It’s a campaign that’s going to make a real difference – together with our colleagues we’re determined to help beat this devastating illness. Despite the restrictions on staging fundraising events in person during the coronavirus outbreak our team is looking at creative ways to support fundraising online.”

With regards to the pandemic, IUAD has launched an emergency fundraising appeal to help mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on people affected by dementia. More than 700,000 people with dementia have been asked to isolate themselves for 12 weeks in response to the virus. Monies raised from the emergency appeal will help provide access to trained dementia advisers and other support options for those needing help. If you would like to make a donation or learn more about Insurance United Against Dementia please visit the dedicated IUAD company page on LinkedIn.

“Insurers should have their feet held to the fire over this and the only way of doing this would be to have a review process set up so that their actions can be monitored properly.” Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn calls for an independent review into how insurers have responded to the coronavirus pandemic

“The consolidators will be keen to show that they are still open for business, but in terms of actually closing deals we are going to see a slow-down.” IMAS Corporate Finance partner Olly Laughton-Scott on an expected slow-down in M&A activity