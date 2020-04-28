Covid-19: SME brokers eligible for government bounce back loans

HM Treasury confirmed to Biba that small and medium-sized brokers are eligible for the scheme.

Small and medium sized brokers can borrow between £2,000 and £50,000 from the government’s bounce back loan scheme.

The executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, Graeme Trudgill, stated that the Treasury had confirmed that SME brokers would be accepted on to the scheme.

The loans can be obtained through accredited lenders and the government guarantees 100% of the loan.

In addition, there are no fees and no interest or repayments to be made in the first 12 months.

Can you apply?

According to Trudgill, brokers can apply online using a short, simple form. Eligible businesses include those based in the UK that have been negatively affected by coronavirus and were not experiencing difficulties prior to 31 December 2019.

A number of criteria must be met in addition to the above and brokers which have already applied for the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) cannot for the bounce back loan scheme.

The government website detailed that loan terms will be up to six years. No repayments will be due during the first 12 months. The government will work with lenders to agree a low rate of interest for the remaining period of the loan.

The scheme is set to be officially launched on 4 May.

Trudgill commented: “It is welcome that these continual, constructive conversations can help lead to a better appreciation of our sector and help understanding when it comes to decisions like brokers being eligible for Government’s small business grants and business rates relief.

“It is particularly pleasing that HMT now recognises that insurance brokers can range in size and many are wholly different to insurers in size and structure.”

He added: “To have insurance brokers specifically mentioned in a Government message is an indication of their understanding of brokers and acknowledgement of the role they fulfil. It will be of enormous value to some, that brokers are included in the businesses able to apply for the Bounceback loans.

