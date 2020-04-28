The working from home diaries: Sharon Beckett

Insurance Age finds out how Be Wiser CEO Sharon Beckett has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to the way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we talk with Sharon Beckett, chief executive officer of Be Wiser.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I’m really lucky to have a comfortable office at home which is great, it’s a bit too close to the kitchen though and there’s a kind of magnetic attraction to the kettle and the fridge which is a constant distraction.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

Professionally I’m driven by relationships and social interaction, I miss direct human contact. Zoom and teleconferencing are just not the same.

Also my two golden retrievers seem to have become very high maintenance which can be pretty distracting.

On the plus side I’m not missing the commuting to Andover.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Make the effort to talk to people whenever you can rather than relying on email, it’s more productive and gets things moving quicker.

And respond quickly to every development - things are changing every single day for our customers.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

It’s important to learn from every experience, even difficult and painful ones, and I think there will be some permanent changes in some sectors.

It may well make sense for some roles to remain home-based if it’s worked out well for the employee and the employer.

But there’s no substitute for face-to-face conversation and team-work in our business so I don’t predict a wholesale change for us.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

Eating, drinking, attention-seeking dogs and the endless internet searches for hair dye to stop my roots growing through - it’s become like gold dust and nearly as expensive.

I also really miss my family, we haven’t seen parents or our daughters for a couple of months now, great to facetime but am always thinking about them.

How are you getting your daily exercise?

We’ve engaged with an online personal trainer via Teams, and all Be Wiser staff are invited to attend the hour session a couple of times a week, it’s really fun. Although

I doubt I’m getting enough, but I do try to walk the dogs as often as I can - and then of course there’s all the dashing between the office and the kitchen…

