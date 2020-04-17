Covid-19: App-based broker Lenny closes down after backers exit

Short-term car insurance broker says the Coronavirus outbreak made it a "frustratingly unfavourable landscape" to find a new backer.

Insurtech broker Lenny has announced it is closing its operations following the coronavirus outbreak, Insurance Age can reveal.

In a statement on the broker’s website, chief executive officer Karin Nielsen, said: “It’s with a real heavy heart I need to let you know that Lenny is now closed forever.

“Like most start-ups we need cash to help us get off the ground, pay our team and keep the lights on.

“Unfortunately, our backers are no longer in a position to provide us with the funding we need and with the Coronavirus outbreak so fresh we were forced to take the painful decision to close our doors before we really had a chance to take off.”

Backers

According to Lenny’s website, its previous backers exited at the start of 2020. The broker stated that coupled with the Coronavirus outbreak and the country-wide lockdown, it became a “frustratingly unfavourable landscape” to find a new financial backer.

Lenny is a trading name of Lenny Insurance and sold short-term car insurance, underwritten by Covéa, via an app. The broker stated that customers could get covered for a friend or relative’s car in under three minutes.

According to Companies House, the company was incorporated as Inmotion Ventures 1 in October 2016. It changed its name to Lenny in September 2019 and was registered as an insurance broker.

Heartbroken

Nielsen continued: “It goes without saying that myself and the rest of the team at Lenny HQ are heartbroken about this.

“We have worked tirelessly to make the app what it is today and had bold plans for the future.”

She added that the team remained with the business in order to support clients until 30 April 2020.

