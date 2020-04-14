Ethos Broking buys Compass member

The organisation purchased Hughes & King for an undisclosed sum adding £4m in GWP to its business as it presses on with pipeline amid Covid-19.

Ethos Broking, formerly known as Broker Network Partners and part of Bravo Group, has bought Portsmouth business Hughes & King.

According to Ethos, the commercial brokerage employs eight members of staff, all of whom will remain within the business. Following completion, the business will retain its current premises and director Roy Blackburn will take over as commercial manager.

Compass

Hughes & King, which has £4m in gross written premium, is a member of Compass which became part of Bravo Group – which also owns Broker Network – in 2018.

The broker was purchased via Finch Group which became part of Ethos (then known as Broker Network Partners) in 2016.

Vince Gardner, Ethos Broking M&A director and former MD of Finch Group said: “This purchase marks another milestone for Finch and their growth ambitions as they acquire their 11th business as part of Ethos Broking.

“We have known Roy and his team for many years and know they have a strong reputation in South East Hampshire. Hughes & King is an extremely well-run brokerage, with high standards, close client relationships and an energetic team. All of which fit with our culture and values.”

Coronavirus

Ethos insisted that, despite Covid-19 affecting many business plans, the Ethos Broking strategy remains unaffected with a strong pipeline of acquisition activity throughout Q2 and into the summer.

Commenting on the impact of acquisitions during this challenging time, Bravo Group CEO, Des O’Connor added: “Bravo Group is a financially strong, resilient and stable business that will continue to build on its well proven track record. Added to that we are fortunate to have a strong and resilient shareholder group who remain supportive of our buy and build strategy.

“The current landscape is uncharted territory for all of us and nobody knows for sure how this health crisis will play out. However, it’s businesses that respond quickly and decisively that will reduce the impact on results and of course customers.”

He added: “Therefore, now more than ever before we are looking to partner with high quality, well managed and ambitious management teams that are aligned with our culture, values and ethos. We will maintain our momentum and look forward to announcing our next acquisition in the not too distant future.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.