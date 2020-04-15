The working from home diaries: Rhys Thomas

Insurance Age finds out how Rhys Thomas, chief executive of Thomas Carroll Group, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we catch up with Rhys Thomas, chief executive of Thomas Carroll Group.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

All 150 of us are working from home, servicing clients pretty much as normal. I tend to spread things out so I have decided to set up in the dining room for the optimal amount of space.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

I often work from home by choice, but this is different. One week in, and I now have a good routine which includes exercise in the morning or at lunchtime. Most of my time, I am making calls to colleagues and clients to see how they are getting on.

The biggest challenge by far is the lack of human interaction and the team set-up as we all know it, but you rapidly find new and effective ways through phone, WhatsApp and video conferencing.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Every business is different but keeping communication open and regular makes sense, as well as giving people an honest review of what is going well and not so well during the crisis. I am using a Friday video briefing to the whole company, which seems to be pretty effective.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

Almost certainly, as people discover that there are often more hours in the day when you are working alone and efficiently.

We can also all take company relationships for granted as we start to miss the camaraderie and team spirit.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

The fridge!

How are you getting your daily exercise?

In the morning, the Joe Wicks workout with the family, which is a bit of fun; a lunchtime run when I can face it; and walking the dog every day.

