Headline makers - April 2020

Axa confirms position on coronavirus business interruption coverage
The provider won’t cover for Covid-19 unless it is specifically named in the terms as other insurers including RSA, Allianz, NIG and Ageas detail their views on claims. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7500931
Aon to merge with Willis Towers Watson to create $80bn company
The $30bn deal will see the combined business operate under the Aon brand led by Aon CEO Greg Case, with the transaction expected to go through in the first half of 2021. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7500926
Covid-19: Are you a key worker?
Biba’s Graeme Trudgill outlines the relevant areas for brokers as the FCA tells firms how to identify key workers in financial services. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7504461
Covid-19: ABI admits few will be covered for BI
The government advised leisure businesses to close voluntarily prompting a public backlash that firms won’t be able to claim for business interruption as it isn’t a closure order. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7503051
Covid-19: Government addresses nation on pandemic BI cover
Government says insurers will cover pandemic but ABI insists this changes very little as most do not have this type of cover. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7503236
Looking after vulnerable customers
Aon and Aviva hosted an event at Parliament on 2 March in a push to encourage social landlords to make use of its tenants contents insurance (TCI) initiative.
The two firms work with local authorities and housing associations across the UK to provide affordable insurance to social housing tenants through TCI schemes. The schemes enable lower income families to get insurance through their councils or housing associations for as little as £1.20 a week.
Recent research by WPI Economics for Aviva showed that the proportion of tenants who buy contents insurance remains very low, with 61% of UK renters with an annual household income of less than £17,000 going without contents insurance. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4468131
Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) has launched an emergency fundraising appeal amid the Covid-19 outbreak. IUAD said that social isolation practices triggered by the ongoing pandemic are an “enormous threat” to people living with dementia.
People over 70 have been advised to isolate for 12 weeks as a precautionary measure, and IUAD said that around 700,000 people in this age group are living with dementia. The group encouraged members of the insurance industry to donate to the Alzheimer’s Society where possible. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7504646
Soundbites
Managing general agents have quickly grown to be a significant and important part of the profession. MGAs are taking responsibility to deliver an outcome for the consumer. MGAs need the same knowledge, expertise and to demonstrate the same commitment to professional standards as other segments of the insurance profession.”Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, on launching a new Chartered title for MGAs
Unhealthy cultures and purpose have been at the root cause of too many mis-selling and other conduct scandals in financial services. I want to see strong leadership creating purposeful cultures where it is safe to speak up and diversity is encouraged and listened to.Jonathan Davidson, FCA executive director of supervision – retail and authorisations, explains the regulator’s focus on non-financial misconduct
Being at the forefront of innovation in our industry is where I love to be and, with Pikl’s innovative products and approach to a new and blossoming market, I cannot wait to get started.Stuart Reid on rejoining the insurance industry as chairman of insurtech Pikl
