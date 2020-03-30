Headline makers - April 2020

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

Axa confirms position on coronavirus business interruption coverage

The provider won’t cover for Covid-19 unless it is specifically named in the terms as other insurers including RSA, Allianz, NIG and Ageas detail their views on claims. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7500931

Aon to merge with Willis Towers Watson to create $80bn company

The $30bn deal will see the combined business operate under the Aon brand led by Aon CEO Greg Case, with the transaction expected to go through in the first half of 2021. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7500926

Covid-19: Are you a key worker?

Biba’s Graeme Trudgill outlines the relevant areas for brokers as the FCA tells firms how to identify key workers in financial services. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7504461

Covid-19: ABI admits few will be covered for BI

The government advised leisure businesses to close voluntarily prompting a public backlash that firms won’t be able to claim for business interruption as it isn’t a closure order. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7503051

Covid-19: Government addresses nation on pandemic BI cover

Government says insurers will cover pandemic but ABI insists this changes very little as most do not have this type of cover. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7503236

Looking after vulnerable customers

Aon and Aviva hosted an event at Parliament on 2 March in a push to encourage social landlords to make use of its tenants contents insurance (TCI) initiative.

The two firms work with local authorities and housing associations across the UK to provide affordable insurance to social housing tenants through TCI schemes. The schemes enable lower income families to get insurance through their councils or housing associations for as little as £1.20 a week.

Recent research by WPI Economics for Aviva showed that the proportion of tenants who buy contents insurance remains very low, with 61% of UK renters with an annual household income of less than £17,000 going without contents insurance. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4468131

Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) has launched an emergency fundraising appeal amid the Covid-19 outbreak. IUAD said that social isolation practices triggered by the ongoing pandemic are an “enormous threat” to people living with dementia.

People over 70 have been advised to isolate for 12 weeks as a precautionary measure, and IUAD said that around 700,000 people in this age group are living with dementia. The group encouraged members of the insurance industry to donate to the Alzheimer’s Society where possible. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7504646

Soundbites

Managing general agents have quickly grown to be a significant and important part of the profession. MGAs are taking responsibility to deliver an outcome for the consumer. MGAs need the same knowledge, expertise and to demonstrate the same commitment to professional standards as other segments of the insurance profession.” Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, on launching a new Chartered title for MGAs

Unhealthy cultures and purpose have been at the root cause of too many mis-selling and other conduct scandals in financial services. I want to see strong leadership creating purposeful cultures where it is safe to speak up and diversity is encouraged and listened to. Jonathan Davidson, FCA executive director of supervision – retail and authorisations, explains the regulator’s focus on non-financial misconduct