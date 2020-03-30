Covid-19: CII launches financial support guide

Guide aims to help CII members access support schemes offered by the government.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has published a guide for members explaining the types of financial support available to businesses following the coronavirus outbreak.

The guide includes explanations of accessing the different support schemes, advice on applying for support, and breakdowns of the eligibility criteria.

Guidance for businesses seeking support via deferring VAT and income tax payments, employers paying sick pay to employees, firms planning to access the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and larger firms seeking the Covic-19 Corporate Financing Facility is offered. There is also an explanation of the new Self-Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS).

Launch

Discussing the document, chief executive Sian Fisher stated: “While the ready willingness of businesses to prioritise public health is admirable, putting a full stop on business-as-usual could in itself have drastic and long-lasting consequences for the UK economy, as well as each individual business, and every single worker, too.

“It is welcome news that the government has taken action to protect the UK’s businesses during an economic crisis the likes of which have never been seen before. We at the CII encourage all of our members to review this document to see what support is available during these unprecedented times.”

The guide also includes an extensive list of useful government and third-party links to provide information for firms facing financial hardship caused by the measures which have been made necessary by the pandemic.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.