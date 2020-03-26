Covid-19: Ardonagh publishes continuity update

More than 70% of staff now work from home, and headcount is “typically less than 5%” at offices.

The Ardonagh Group has expanded on its response to Covid-19 in a presentation to investors today (26 March).

The company said it “rapidly implemented key business continuity measures, leveraging our well invested IT and operational infrastructure”.

More than 70% of Ardonagh employees are working from home, including the 97% of its specialty business that is now remote working.

Ardonagh explained that some client facing “key workers” remain in offices, but that segregation was in place at its 70+ sites and contact centres. It added that there is “typically less than 5% headcount in any one location” in its Advisory business.

The group stated that it is also “proactively reducing/delaying discretionary opex and capex spend including travel, entertaining, marketing, nonbusiness critical IT upgrades, etc.”

Ardonagh had previously stated that it had been “working for some time” to adjust to coronavirus.

Impact

In today’s report, Ardonagh described itself as “highly diversified and not materially exposed to a single market, carrier, customer or producer”.

The company calculated that no carrier represents more than 11% of Ardonagh’s £3bn+ in gross written premium and that no class of business represents more than 15%.

The report added that Ardonagh has “limited direct exposure to industries particularly impacted by Covid-19”, stating that only 3.5% of group income is generated by the travel, leisure, and hospitality industries.

It continued: “Non-life insurance is not a discretionary purchase in most cases and the broking market has proven extremely resilient and defensive in past macro downturns.”

Chairman John Tiner added: “Our highly diversified product portfolio, scale, efficiency and flexible operating platforms limits our reliance on any single part of the UK economy, leaving us in a in a strong position from which to weather the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

