Ardonagh posts £104m loss for 2019

Group also reported rises in income in its advisory and retail divisions, with its speciality business dipping 3%.

The Ardonagh Group has published increases in income and Ebitda for 2019, despite making a loss before tax of £104.2m for the year.

A press statement showed income rose 26.6% from £527.1m in 2018 to £667.5m in 2019, while adjusted Ebitda rose 66.4% from £110.3m to £183.4m. The increase in adjusted Ebitda is partly a result of operating costs only growing 16.1% over the period, from £416.9m to £484.1m.

Chairman John Tiner commented: “Ardonagh’s resolute commitment to achieving operational efficiency, growing new areas of the business and effectively integrating accretive acquisitions shines through in the substantial profitable growth reported in 2019.”

In a presentation to investors, Ardonagh said it managed more than £3bn in gross written premium and more than 4m policies. It also calculated organic income growth at 3.3%.

Most recently, Ardonagh bought motorcycle broker Bennetts from Saga for £26m.

The broker also reported its business continuity plan developed to mitigate against the impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

Report

In unaudited financial statements, the group reported operating profit of £3.4m for 2019, improving on the £51.2m loss generated in 2018.

However, when taking into account financing costs, Ardonagh made a loss before tax of £104.2m, compared to the £137.8m loss a year prior.

Commission and fee income rose from £521.9m to £640.7m over the period, while employee costs rose from £291.4m to £321.6m.

Divisions

Ardonagh announced increases in reported income at its advisory and retail divisions, with a fall occurring in its specialty operations.

Advisory income rose 10.2% from £202.2m in 2018 to £222.9m in 2019, with adjusted Ebitda rising 42.2% from £48.5m to £69.0m. The division made a profit before tax of £29.3m.

The company completed its roll-out of Acturis in its advisory business in 2019.

Retail income rose 71.1% from £172.0m to £294.2m, with adjusted Ebitda rising 66.6% from £59.0m to £98.4m. The division made a profit before tax of £28.6m.

Ardonagh closed all 44 remaining Swinton branches by Q3 2019. The investor report said the closures went “ahead of plan with significant cost reductions achieved” and that “margins [are] now on par with rest of Retail”.

Specialty income dipped 3% from £147.0m to £142.5m over the period. Adjusted Ebitda for the division rose 40.5% from £22.0m to £30.9m, but a loss before tax of £4.3m was also reported.

Ardonagh’s corporate activities generated a loss before tax of £157.9m, taking account of £105.0m in financing costs, which pulled the group to its overall £104.2m loss for the year.

Comment

Chief executive officer Davis Ross stated: “The last year has seen a continued focus on execution and delivery of our strategy, one which has been fully affirmed by the Group’s major shareholders decision to increase their holdings via a £92 million investment in May.

“As we look ahead to a period of domestic and global uncertainty, all the work that has taken place since the formation of the Group to upgrade our systems, diversify our business and connect our people and clients leaves us well positioned to adapt and remain resilient.”

Ross also outlined Ardonagh’s debt-carrying strategy in discussion with Insurance Age last month.

“Let’s say you’re earning five grand a month and your mortgage is a thousand but you’re spending 20 grand a month on your property. That is a statutory loss every single month,” he commented.

“But the reality is, at the end, you have your house valued and somebody says it’s not worth £100,000, it is worth £500,000 because you’ve done all this amazing work.”

