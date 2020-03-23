Covid-19: Government loan schemes open

Government scheme is supporting small and medium sized businesses, while the Bank of England’s scheme is supporting larger firms.

The government has launched the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme today (23 March).

The scheme will provide government-backed loans of up to £5m to small and medium sized businesses, while the Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility will provide working capital for large firms.

An information campaign has been launched to make businesses aware of the support available, including the creation of a ‘Business Support’ site by the government.

SMEs

More than £330bn of loans and guarantees will be made available to firms across the two schemes.

The SME scheme will help “any viable business with a turnover of up to £45m”.

The government will provide lenders with a guarantee of 80% on each facility, hoping to encourage them to continue providing finance to SMEs.

Large firms

The Bank of England’s scheme allows large firms to raise working capital by purchasing short-term corporate debt, also known as commercial paper.

The government described the scheme as “a quick and cost-effective way to raise working capital for companies who are fundamentally strong but are experiencing severe disruption to cashflows”.

To participate in this scheme, firms must be able to demonstrate that they were in “sound financial health” prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, commented: “We are working round the clock to do whatever it takes to protect our people and businesses.

“That means that we are not only taking unprecedented action but doing so at unprecedented speed, because we know that businesses and their employees need help now.”

The government promised that “further measures will be announced” to support medium sized and large businesses.

Monetary

Andrew Bailey, governor at the Bank of England, added: “The Bank of England has taken a number of steps in recent weeks to support the UK economy through the economic shock caused by covid-19.

“On Monday a new lending scheme, the Covid Corporate Financing Facility, will open to help businesses manage through this period of uncertainty.

“Combined with steps taken by the Government, this will help companies through this difficult time and support the needs of the people of this country.”

