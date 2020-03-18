Finance adviser suspends broker fees
Integritas has stopped fees for insurance brokers until 15 April amid the coronavirus outbreak and says it will help them access the government BI loan scheme.
Integritas, the commercial finance broker which specialises in the insurance sector, has announced that it is waiving its upfront fees in support of any broker that needs their help in raising working capital funding from today (18 March) until 15April.
Integritas stated it is already receiving enquiries from brokers who are being directly affected by the Covid-19 crisis.
According to Integritas, this can be because their client base includes industries which are shutting down or firms that offer both general insurance and investment advice where investment income has dropped as fund values have fallen.
The government backed Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme activates next week. Integritas indicated it would advise on which lenders (both high street and specialist) are able to offer this scheme.
Paul Saunders, director, Integritas Financial, commented: “The insurance sector has been particularly supportive of our business over the past 8 years and in these extraordinary times we want to offer every bit of support possible.
“Given the gravity of the situation, and to ensure that we can help as many brokers as possible it feels appropriate to waive our normal upfront fees (normally £1k + VAT) with immediate effect.”
Package
Yesterday (17 March) the government outlined a £330bn package of measures to help businesses through the unprecedented disruption caused by Covid-19.
These include:
- a statutory sick pay relief package for SMEs
- a 12-month business rates holiday for all retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England
- small business grant funding of £10,000 for all business in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief
- grant funding of £25,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000
- the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme to support long-term viable businesses who may need to respond to cash-flow pressures by seeking additional finance
- the HMRC Time To Pay Scheme
The Association of British Insurers has already confirmed that most firms won’t be covered for business interruption.
Assessment
Integritas stated it is encouraging brokers to make an immediate assessment of the cash shortfall they are facing into, assuming a six-month period of disturbance and then to speak to them or their advisors to put measures in place to address this rather than delay.
Martin White, director, Integritas Financial, further commented: “Waiving our upfront fees means that we can provide free advice to brokers, including advising on which lenders can offer the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.
“We are already working with several companies who are looking to raise short term working capital and we have a range of suppliers, in addition to the high street banks, who can respond quickly to client needs, often in a just a few days.”
