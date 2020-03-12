Insurance Hound: Most read by brokers in January and February
Which topics have been sparking brokers’ interest?
Brokers consumed a wide range of material on Insurance Hound during the first two months of the year.
The top five publications in January and February covered high net worth, wholesale, email fraud, and cyber risks.
Themes
The most popular publication was an Insurance Age investigation into changes in the high net worth market as a result of shrinking capacity and customer expectations shifting.
Similarly, this was followed by an Insurance Age feature on how shrinking capacity in the wholesale market is affecting brokers.
The third most read report discussed business email compromise, commonly referred to as ‘CEO fraud’. The report by Aviva offers advice on how brokers and clients alike can stay vigilant against this type of scam.
The final two publications covered cyber risks from different angles. Axa examined 2019’s top cyber risks and the solutions available, while CRIF Decision Solutions focused on the interplay between GDPR and cyber risks.
Reports
Read each of the top five publications here:
- In-depth - high net worth: The changing face of high net worth
- In-depth - wholesale: Shrinking capacity hits brokers
- The rising threat of business email compromise fraud
- 2019’s top cyber risks: Finding solutions in vulnerability
- GDPR and cyber risk
Access
The Insurance Age team discuss the most popular news stories of the week.
