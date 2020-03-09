PIB makes motor trade move

The organisation has purchased a Top 100 broker to strengthen its motor proposition.

PIB Group has bought RA Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum as it seeks to develop its motor offering.

According to a statement RA has a specialism in motor trade via its scheme with NIG.

PIB detailed that RA’s motor offering will complement motor and haulage solutions provided by Cooke & Mason which has been a part of PIB since 2016, and Cooper Solutions which was acquired towards the end of 2019.

In addition to this it also offers a range of commercial insurance including hotel and property owners’ sector, as well as domiciliary care, food, hospitality, marine and professional risks.

All employees will remain with the business, led by Shamir Patel and Sunil Patel.

The most recent Insurance Age Top 100 Independent Brokers places RA in the £20 to £29.99m GWP banding.

Expertise

Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB Group, commented: “I’d like to give a very warm welcome to everyone at RA Insurance Brokers who bring further skills and expertise to complement our growing Group. The rapid growth of our motor trade proposition is particularly exciting, and I’m delighted that PIB can provide clients with a real breadth of knowledge, experience and expertise across the motor sector.”

Shamir Patel, MD for RA Insurance Brokers added: “We’re very excited to be joining PIB Group. The integration of RA Insurance Brokers into PIB is a fantastic opportunity to further support our clients and staff.

“We have a lot to look forward to by becoming part of a wider Group, such as access to a broader range of products and services for the benefit of our clients, as well as investment in our people to enjoy long and fulfilling careers.”

