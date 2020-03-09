Aon to merge with Willis Towers Watson to create $80bn company

The $30bn deal will see the combined business operate under the Aon brand led by Aon CEO Greg Case, with the transaction expected to go through in the first half of 2021.

Aon is set to buy Willis Towers Watson for $30bn (£22.9bn) in an all-stock transaction which values the combined businesses at approximately $80bn (£61.1bn).

This follows discussions between the two brokers which were made public in a regulatory filing on March 5 2019 and then quickly shot down a day later when Aon signalled its intention to walk away.

Since then rumours of the deal have refused to go away.

The two companies said in a statement today (9 March) that the deal combines two “highly complementary businesses” into a technology-enabled global platform.

The businesses will be united under the Aon brand, with Aon maintaining its operating headquarters in London.

Management

Following the deal, WTW chief executive officer, John Haley, will take on the role of executive chairman with a focus on growth and innovation strategy.

Current Aon CEO, Greg Case, will lead the combined firm alongside Aon chief financial officer, Christa Davies and a leadership team reflecting the capabilities of both organisations.

According to the business, the new board of directors will comprise proportional members from Aon and WTW’s current directors.

In a presentation, Aon stated that the combined business will have a total revenue of $20.1bn and an adjusted operating income of $4.9bn.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the shareholders of both Aon Ireland and WTW, as well as required regulatory approvals. It is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Journey

Haley commented: “The combination of Willis Towers Watson and Aon is a natural next step in our journey to better serve our clients in the areas of people, risk and capital.

“This transaction accelerates that journey by providing our combined teams the opportunity to drive innovation more quickly and deliver more value.”

Greg Case, CEO of Aon, added: “This combination will create a more innovative platform capable of delivering better outcomes for all stakeholders, including clients, colleagues, partners and investors.

“Our world-class expertise across risk, retirement and health will accelerate the creation of new solutions that more efficiently match capital with unmet client needs in high-growth areas like cyber, delegated investments, intellectual property, climate risk and health solutions.”

Cost reductions

The statement further revealed that Aon anticipates that the transaction will provide annual pre-tax synergies and other cost reductions of $800m by the third full year of combination.

It explained that the principal sources for cost reductions would be from consolidating business and central support functions as well as consolidating infrastructure related to technology, real-estate and third-party contracts.

Upon completion existing Aon shareholders will own approximately 63% of the business and existing WTW shareholders will own approximately 37%.

Last October, Aon revealed plans to move the jurisdiction of incorporation for its parent company from the UK to Ireland due to Brexit.

