Eldon signals fresh appeal after ICO fine tribunal throws out case
The broker, now called Somerset Bridge, is set to launch another appeal against the £60,000 data fine.
Eldon Insurance, which was rebranded as Somerset Bridge last year, is to further appeal a £60,000 fine from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).
The broker, owned by Brexit campaigner Arron Banks, was fined, alongside the Leave.EU campaign, which was also fined £60,000, for serious breaches of e-marketing laws in February last year.
Sister title Post reported last week that the appeal for the broker and the campaign had been thrown out by a tribunal.
Somerset Bridge confirmed its intention to further appeal the decision.
Disappointed
A spokesperson said: “Despite the decision recognising shortcomings in the process adopted by the ICO, we are disappointed to see that the Tribunal has after some consideration rejected our appeal.
“We disagree with the First Tier Tribunal’s decision and intend to appeal to the Upper Tier Tribunal.”
She explained Eldon appealed due to concerns around the decisions and processes adopted by the ICO when deciding enforcement action was appropriate.
She added: “The appeal raised important points of law around the provisions of the PECR [Privacy and Electronic Communication Regulations] and enforcement action by the ICO.
“The penalty notices being appealed relate to promotions included in newsletters sent to subscribers and therefore concern marketing related breaches of PECR, rather than any inappropriate sharing of data. Previous enforcement action by the ICO in relation to PECR has been targeted at spam emails so this action goes into uncharted territory.”
An ICO spokesperson commented: “We are pleased that the tribunal has upheld our enforcement action against Eldon Insurance and Leave.EU.
“The ICO’s investigation found that personal data gathered for political purposes should not have been used to market insurance products. It was part of a wider investigation into the use of data analytics for political purposes.
“The ICO will continue to hold organisations to account so that people can have trust and confidence in the way their personal data is handled.”
