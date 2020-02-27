Miles Smith owner SRG planning several more deals this year

Exclusive: Group CEO Warren Downey, who joined from JLT last year, outlined the firm's M&A plans.

Specialist Risk Group (SRG) expects to close three to four acquisitions this year, group CEO Warren Downey has told Insurance Age.

“I’d be really disappointed if we didn’t do three or four acquisitions this year,” stated Downey. “I’d be disappointed if we weren’t announcing one in the next month or two.”

The group was founded by private equity investor Pollen Street Capital when it acquired Miles Smith in December 2017.

SRG has since bought The Underwriting Exchange and London Ireland Market Exchange in November 2018, Square Mile Broking in October 2019, and David Codling and Associates in November 2019.

The group has amassed more than £350m in gross written premium and currently trades with around 1,000 brokers.

Deals

Downey outlined the strategy behind SRG’s spree of deals.

“We rank order of things that are attractive, and it starts with specialism,” he explained.

“Secondly, it should be something that’s growing. Then, they have to be willing to be fully integrated. We also look strongly at culture and reputation. After all of that, we think about financial things like synergies and the deal.”

He added: “In lots of the industries and market segments that we operate in, we may be one of two, possibly three, solutions that are out there.”

Downey described the approach as creating a “self-selecting universe” in targets for acquisition, but added that plenty of firms fit the necessary criteria.

He continued: “There’s a lot of those firms out there – they tend to be smaller in nature.”

Integration

Additionally, Downey believes that SRG has differentiated itself from fellow consolidators because it fully integrates joining firms.

“We’re structured, managed, rewarded and counted as a group,” he explained. “We’ve maintained brand names where there’s real brand equity.”

He continued: “Spending a huge amount of time, energy, money and passion convincing people we should call ourselves something different seems like a bit of a waste of time.”

Miles Smith made the cut while Square Mile and David Codling are set to be rebranded to SRG.

Downey acknowledged the role of more conventional consolidators but remained sceptical over their approach.

He added: “For a long time, I’ve watched consolidators buy things and then leave them alone – or, cynically, buying the premium flow and putting it through a model.

“Rather than accumulating premium, we wanted to gather specialists in one place. To do that, you want to be fully integrated, so you can distribute in as many ways as you can.”

Funding

Downey acknowledged that Pollen Street Capital may not have long-term involvement with the firm.

“My mission – as part of creating a group and a culture – was to develop a five-year plan that would almost certainly outlast their involvement,” he commented.

“At some point in the delivery of that plan, there will be somebody else sitting in Pollen Street’s seat, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was someone quite similar-looking.”

Downey described Pollen Street Capital as active backers that helped shape the direction of SRG

He continued: “They’re really good at M&A, they’re extremely good at technology, and they’re really good at the day-to-day discipline of execution against plan.

“Generally speaking, insurance brokers are not good at any of those three things.”

Career

Downey joined SRG in September 2019 after 28 years with JLT – his only employer since leaving secondary school. He had most recently been CEO of private client services at the provider.

“The last year I was there, that’s when Marsh bought JLT,” he noted. “It gives you pause for thought – at some point, will I work somewhere else?”

Downey clarified that it was a matter of timing rather than any opposition to the firm’s new owner.

“All my engagement with Marsh was absolutely brilliant,” he explained. “They were incredibly accommodating, positive and constructive.”

Before deciding on joining SRG, Downey said he considered roles at a “top 10 insurer” and a “decent size broker” but described them as “quite CV-building – the thing you’re supposed to do”.

