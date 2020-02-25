Jensten Group hits acquisition trail

Exclusive: The organisation, formerly known as Coversure, is set to buy across its retail and wholesale divisions.

Jensten Group, which rebranded from Coversure last year, has announced its ambition to grow organically and via acquisition to become a £500m broker within three to five years.

CEO Bob Darling commented: “At the moment we control about £200m in GWP. We think that with a really good strategic mix of organic growth and a buy and build strategy which puts us firmly in the realms of consolidators, there is no reason why in 3-5 years’ time we couldn’t be a £0.5bn plus broker.”

The business is also hoping to attract more brokers to its franchise model with its “broker in a box proposition”.

Plan

Darling explained that the difference between joining Coversure as a franchisee and joining a network is “with us you get a business plan as well the support”.

The Coversure part of the business currently has around 100 franchisees and 300 employees. As part of its strategy the business will enable these members to make bolt-on acquisitions.

For Jensten Group which now has 180 staff in addition to franchise employees, the retail and wholesale business is hoping to add brokers with GWP of £5m to £15m to its portfolio.

Darling said: “We want brokers that still have character and wand to keep management or have a really good succession plan in place.”

Community

CFO, Ed Hannan, added: “We’re looking for strong, community-based brokers with good client relationships.

“The pipeline is very strong. Four deals are really well progressed and we’re in an exclusive relationship and due diligence.”

On the wholesale side, which comprises PolicyFast and City Underwriters, the group has similar acquisition targets.

Simon Taylor, wholesale MD, stated: “We know what we are doing with the products, we now want to focus on our growth ambitions and making capacity and underwriting returns…

“And really focus on MGA profit and making an underwriting profit.

“There is a flight to quality and we have to be seen to be adding value.”

Private equity

Darling remarked that Livingbridge, Jensten’s private equity backers, who enabled an MBO to take place in 2018, have been supportive of the buy and build strategy. This has included investment into a “data lake” for its underwriting proposition and investment into a finance team.

The CFO said the business is well placed to achieve its target of around high single digits organic growth if current performance is taken into account. 2019 saw organic growth of around 5%.

All three of the management team bring up the word “consolidation” when discussing their plans.

Taylor commented: “We are more than a consolidator.”

Proposition

Darling added: “I think we have a unique proposition compared to most of the other consolidators. There are so many models there could be a consolidator for every broker…There is a place for everyone and there will always been at least two or three bidders for every one for sale.”

Darling is confident there is still plenty of scope to buy brokers despite the competition.

“£0.5bn is more an aspiration than a target. It is a view of the opportunity but it doesn’t end there.”

