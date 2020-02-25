Stanhope Cooper owner buys HNW broker

Exclusive: Insurance Tailors, based in Twickenham, has been purchased by the specialist broker’s parent firm for an undisclosed sum.

Specialist high net worth broker, Insurance Tailors, has been acquired by NMW Investment which also owns Stanhope Cooper and Renovation Underwriting.

Stanhope Cooper MD, William Cooper, commented: “We are delighted to have purchased Insurance Tailors, a digitally innovative and highly personalised high net worth insurance brokerage.”

Insurance Tailors also specialises in private medical insurance.

Cooper told Insurance Age that NMW is seeking to make further investments and is hoping to announce another deal in the next month or so.

He added: “This adds to our expanding stable of companies (Stanhope Cooper and Renovation Underwriting) and we are actively looking for more high quality acquisitions across both personal and commercial lines.”

Team

NMW Investment is a joint venture between Cooper and his father, Nicholas Cooper who sold Sterling to Covéa in 2014.

The deal, which adds around £2.5m in GWP and 12,000 policyholders to NMW’s portfolio means the organisation now controls about £12m in GWP.

The three staff at Insurance Tailors have been moved into the Stanhope Cooper office in Shoreditch, London. The Insurance Tailors brand will remain in use.

The MGA Renovation Underwriting was launched by the Coopers, alongside Douglas Brown of Renovation Insurance Brokers in 2018, to provide renovation cover to high net worth markets.

