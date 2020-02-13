Willis unveils ‘respect at work’ campaign

Head Lines: Announcement follows launch of Insurance Age’s ‘Head Lines’ campaign last month.

Willis Towers Watson launched its ‘respect at work’ programme today (13 February).

The programme will be supported by ‘respect at work’ guardians, who will receive specialist training to offer informal support and guidance to colleagues.

The firm said the guardians were “hand-picked” based on their experience and skills.

Willis Towers Watson has also launched a culture guide for managers and will be running internal workshops on building a “respectful workplace”.

Respect

Nicolas Aubert, head of Great Britain, Willis Towers Watson, said: “We are taking these very important steps to promote and embed respect in every part of our business and every aspect of our work.

“Our new guardians will serve as an additional support route for colleagues who witness or experience unlawful harassment, discrimination or inappropriate conduct.”

He continued: “We would always encourage colleagues to report these matters formally, via the whistleblowing channels available, however we also understand that formal procedures can be a barrier and sometimes people need someone to talk to informally first.

“Our guardians will be spread throughout our business lines and geographical locations in the UK.”

Health

The news follows the launch of Insurance Age’s ‘Head Lines’ campaign in January 2020.

Head Lines aims to raise awareness of mental health issues within the insurance industry, and encourage senior executives to share their own stories.

In Insurance Age’s February issue, Claire Russell shared her own experience of mental health. Russell is a broker with Perry Appleton and runs training organisation Mental Health in Business.

Later in the month, Romero Group revealed that it had invested in start-up We Are Wellbeing to offer training to its employees and clients.

