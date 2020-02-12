Lloyd’s unveils culture advisory group

The group is chaired by Fiona Luck and includes Salesforce CEO Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia.

Lloyd’s has confirmed the 14 members of its Culture Advisory Group.

The group, which had its inaugural meeting on 30 January, will be chaired by Fiona Luck.

Luck, Lloyd’s board member and non-executive director for talent and culture, commented: “We are privileged to bring together such an accomplished group of experts and industry leaders.

“I believe that the combination of their insights and experience along with the strong commitment from our Senior Leadership Team at Lloyd’s will drive real cultural change.”

Membership

The other 13 members of the Cultural Advisory Group are:

John Amaechi, CEO , APS ;

, ; Sheila Cameron, CEO , Lloyd’s Market Association;

, Lloyd’s Market Association; Dominic Christian, global chairman of reinsurance solutions, Aon, chair, [email protected]’s;

Christopher Croft, CEO , London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association;

, London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association; Brian Dow, CEO , Mental Health UK , deputy CEO , Rethink Mental Illness;

, Mental Health , deputy , Rethink Mental Illness; Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, CEO , Salesforce UKI ;

, Salesforce ; Clare Lebecq, CEO , London Market Group;

, London Market Group; Dave Matcham, CEO , International Underwriting Association;

, International Underwriting Association; Pauline Miller, head of talent development and inclusion, Lloyd’s;

Debbie Ramsay, director, GoodCorporation;

Jo Scott, chief marketing and communications officer, Lloyd’s;

Amanda Thompson, culture programme manager, Lloyd’s; and

Julia Tyson, chief HR officer, Lloyd’s.

Miller will act as secretary for the group.

Goals

Lloyd’s said the group will support the programme of actions devised following the market-wide culture survey conducted in May 2019.

The results, published four months later, revealed that 8% of respondents had witnessed sexual harassment in the past year and that 22% had seen colleagues turn a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour.

The announced programme of actions includes the launch of a gender balance plan, a culture dashboard, standards of business conduct, as well as an enhanced focus on well-being.

In November 2019, Lloyd’s launched its ‘Speak Up’ campaign to encourage individuals to share instances of unacceptable behaviour that they experience or witness.

Luck detailed: “The Culture Advisory Group will help identify measurable outcomes, critically assess progress against these outcomes and play a pivotal role in creating the aspirational culture of integrity, respect and inclusion, across the Lloyd’s market.”

Insurance Age has examined whether brokers need to pay similar attention to diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Whistleblowing

Scrutiny over workplace culture has not been the only problem that Lloyd’s has addressed in recent months.

In December 2019, it was revealed that Lloyd’s had not operated a functioning whistleblowing hotline from October 2017 to February 2019.

The Society of Lloyd’s agreed to additional whistleblowing requirements as laid out by the Prudential Regulation Authority, including submitting annual reports in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The following month, Angela Crawford-Ingle was hired as chair of the Audit Committee and whistleblowing champion at the marketplace.

She will oversee the independence and effectiveness of Lloyd’s whistleblowing procedures.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.