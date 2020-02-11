Clear Group acquires rights of light specialist

Lights & Legal managing director Dean Perkin will stay with the firm.

Clear Insurance Management, part of Clear Group, has announced the acquisition of Light & Legal Indemnity Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Light & Legal provides specialist advice on rights of light insurances.

Dean Perkin, managing director of Light & Legal, stated: “I am very excited that by joining forces with Clear, we now boast an unrivalled capability for legal indemnities and rights of light insurance unmatched by any other independent broker.”

Clear Group stated that Light & Legal “adds substantially” to its rights of light and legal indemnities team.

Howard Lickens, CEO of Clear Insurance Management, commented: “Dean and his team are a great addition to our growing business and will certainly enhance our capability in this area.”

The group added that the deal continues its strategy of acquiring commercial brokers with differentiated propositions.

Clear Group launched in 2001 and has provided succession solutions to 26 businesses.

Lickens continued: “It’s an exciting start to 2020 and we are planning to unveil more acquisitions throughout the year with the full backing of our private equity partner ECI.”

The group, which includes brokers MPW and Morrison Insurance Solutions, now employs 260 staff across six locations.

The purchase of Warwickshire-based Morrison in September 2019 brought Clear to £135m in GWP.

Following the deal, Lickens told Insurance Age to expect more deals in the future.

