Major insurers respond to Staveley Head collapse

Staveley Head, which was mainly backed by unrated provider Gefion, advertised major composites on its website. Most of these confirmed only a handful of policies with the broker.

Major insurers including Aviva, Ageas, NIG and Zurich have confirmed they had a “very small” number of policies with Staveley Head, which collapsed into administration last week.

Ageas, Zurich and NIG confirmed they would work with the small number of policyholders to ensure they are supported.

It is understood that NIG only had six policies with the broker.

Ageas commented: “We did a small amount of business with Staveley Head and are sorry to hear that they are no longer trading.

“We will work to ensure the small number of their customers with policies underwritten by us receive the support that they need.”

Alternatives

An NIG spokesperson said it would work with those affected to find alternative brokers.

An Aviva spokesperson stated: “We have had a very small amount of commercial business with them as part of a minimal relationship.”

Zurich added: “We can confirm that we have a small agency in place through broker Staveley Head and in light of this news, we will be working to ensure our customers have all the support that they need going forwards.”

The picture was similar at LV Broker.

Michael Lawrence, distribution & underwriting director for LV Broker, said: “We were sorry to hear that Staveley Head had gone into administration.

“We had a handful of customers with them and we’re now working closely with the administrator to ensure that we handle the needs of our customers in the most appropriate way.”

Nick Hobbs, director of broker markets, Allianz Insurance, also commented: “We are always sorry to see a broker fail because of the consequences this has for their clients and the people involved. Allianz Insurance did have a very small connection with Staveley Head. We will ensure however that cover is maintained for the affected policyholders.”

Insurance Age approached all seven composite insurers about their relationship with Staveley Head.

Website

The broker advertised working with “big names to bring you big savings” on its website and highlighted the following major providers: Ageas, Allianz, Aviva, LV, NIG and RSA.

The website also stated: “We only ever provide you with cover at the most competitive prices. And we work with leading brands to do it (like Aviva, RSA, Allianz and Zurich).”

RSA declined to comment.

It is thought the majority of Staveley Head’s capacity came from unrated Danish provider Gefion.

Its relationship with Gefion ended last year and it is believed that it was unable to secure further capacity. Prior to using Gefion, Staveley Head used Qudos which collapsed in 2018.

In September last year, Qudos and Gefion attempted to sue Staveley Head for £9m. Gefion terminated its relationship with Staveley Head in November 2019.

Staveley Head called in administrators last week. News broke on the 5 February that Staveley Head had appointed Duff & Phelps as an administrator. The majority of its 85 staff were made redundant and Duff & Phelps is seeking to sell the remaining business and/or its book.

Transfers

In 2019, Staveley Head transferred £2m to Gelert Group – which was set up by Staveley Head directors Ashley Peters and Martin Tyler last year.

Policy Plan, an AR of Staveley Head, also transferred £8m to Gelert Group.

In addition, Peters has a majority shareholding in Indemnis which says on its website that it provides “delegated solutions to the motor insurance market covering first notification of loss, liability investigations, quantum negotiations, settlement and recovery on behalf of insurers and MGAs”.

According to Companies House, Peters was appointed director of the following companies in July 2019:

Gelert Group.

Gelert Fintech.

Legion Risk Solutions.

Iconic Insurance Solutions.

Elmstone Finance.

Last week, it emerged that Staveley Head directors paid themselves £600,000 in 2019.

