Ardonagh eyes international growth

David Ross reveals expansion hopes and confirms more M&A targets in the UK.

Ardonagh is looking to develop further on the international stage, according to CEO David Ross.

In an exclusive interview with Insurance Age, which will be published in the February edition, Ross said the United States could be a possible target for the company.

He revealed: “The obvious place to look is the US. Not as a retailer but certainly as a wholesaler or an MGA.

“Because that would be complimentary to our retail production. It is something we will have to evaluate.”

Highlighting Australia and Canada as other potential “hubs”, in addition to North America, Ross suggested it could be possible to “double the company without ever having to learn a foreign language.”

Deals

Ardonagh has already made some international moves. Its private equity backers recently bought Irish broker Arachas and a deal in Hong Kong saw Ardonagh’s Price Forbes take a stake in broker Sino.

Ross explained: “We don’t have any interest in owning a remote asset that is just a standard one independent asset. It still has to make sense to the group… but there’s still plenty people who fit within that.”

Ross also agreed more UK deals are on the table for the firm which includes consolidator Towergate.

Independence

Flagship deals include Swinton and Carole Nash, which it purchased and rolled into the Atlanta proposition which includes Autonet and is run by Ian Donaldson.

“I think in the next couple of months, the shareholders would be looking at what options are available in terms of trying to consolidate all the buying power,” he noted.

“But it’s really important to stress though that if you go back to the Ardonagh vehicle as a sort of an investment vehicle, it doesn’t disrupt the independence of [parts of the business such as] Carole Nash and it doesn’t disrupt the independence of all the brokers that Geo underwrites with.”

He added: “It [Ardonagh] is very good at preserving the independent boundaries between the businesses.”

The divisions of Ardonagh Group are Ardonagh Specialty, Towergate, Price Forbes, Bishopsgate, Geo, Carole Nash, Paymentshield, Swinton and Uris Group.

He also defended the consolidation model stating that if brokers want to get as big as firms such as a Marsh or Aon, they can’t rely on organic growth alone.

“You can’t get that big organically. The only way you can do it is through an excellence in organic sales and then inorganic excellence as well,” he insisted.

Ross also praised the current competitive marketplace in the UK, comparing it to the 1990s when Aon and Marsh were “knocking lumps out of each other” with acquisitions.

He added: “I don’t remember too many people knocking them for being consolidators. They were saying it was an extraordinary period in the industry. I think people should applaud the entrepreneurial behaviour being shown by who are breaking away from conventional businesses to try and do something new.”

