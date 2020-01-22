Searchlight believed to be final party in discussions with GRP – reports
GRP has been exploring sale and reinvestment options since last summer.
Global Risk Partners and Searchlight Capital Partners are in late-stage talks about a potential deal, according to The Insurance Insider.
This follows reports from December that the Penta-backed consolidator was in discussions with Searchlight and Apax Partners with Evercore leading the process.
In August 2019, Insurance Age reported that GRP was exploring sale and reinvestment options. It is believed current investors may be seeking to dilute their stake but not exit completely.
GRP declined to comment.
Investment
GRP has been backed by Penta Capital Investment since 2013. The PE firm has invested in GRP twice as long as its two previous general insurance assets.
These were specialist professional indemnity MGA PI Direct/Martello (invested in August 2004, divested in November 2006 at 2.5 times cost of investment) and Esure (invested in February 2010, divested in March 2013 generating a realised money multiple of 3.3 times investment).
The broking group was founded by chairman Peter Cullum and is also headed up by CEO David Margrett and chief operating officer Stephen Ross. Group managing director Mike Bruce joined the business in 2015.
Since its inception it has bought a number of major brokers to build on a ‘hub and spoke’ strategy which involves purchasing larger regional brokers then bolting on smaller companies.
In the year ended 31 march 2019, GRP spent a total of £68m on deals. These included Cullum-owned Trimulgherry Group, DCJ Group and Thomas Sagar Insurances.
Searchlight could not be reached by Insurance Age.
