Bruce Stevenson commits to independence amid M&A interest

CEO Edward Bruce said consolidator interest in the Scottish broker was increasing as it posted ‘record’ turnover for 2019.

Edward Bruce, CEO of Bruce Stevenson, has pledged to keep the Scottish broker independent following ‘record’ financial results.

Yesterday (13 January), the broker announced turnover of £7.76m and profit before tax of £677,000 for the year ended 31 August 2019. The figures grew 8.4% and 30.6% respectively.

Gross written premium at Bruce Stevenson also rose from £33m to £36m over the same period.

Bruce told Insurance Age that the broker attracts “a fair amount of interest” from consolidators but he is “keen to remain independent”.

He added: “The level of interest has probably increased over time, because there are fewer and fewer players that consolidators are interested in.”

Sectors

Bruce credited the firm’s performance in 2019 to the social housing and renewable energy sectors, but growth here is expected to slow.

“We’ve got good market share in both of those areas, so the potential for substantial growth is probably limited,” he noted. “We are projecting growth in this year, but not spectacular.”

The broker has recently focused on the food and drink industry, having highlighted distilleries as a developing sector area, and has also begun exploring new markets to expand into.

“We’re exploring charities and education, but these things take time.” Bruce explained. “You’ve got to invest in them for a year or two before you get any sort of return.”

Bruce told Insurance Age that his strategy for expansion is to identify areas that are “not driven by the bottom line” and require specialist advice.

Deals

In October 2018, Bruce Stevenson bought Turriff-based Youngson Insurance Consultants for an undisclosed sum, bringing the business to five branches.

Bruce said the acquisition had helped boost the broker’s results for 2019, but that “more will come through in 2020”.

The addition of the Youngson office allowed the broker to bring together its farming and estates operations in one location.

“We had a fair amount of business in our Borders operation, and also in Edinburgh, and they had a large book of business in Youngson,” Bruce outlined. “We have centralised all our farming and estates business in the Turriff office.”

Following the rebranding of Youngson to Bruce Stevenson for the New Year, Bruce hinted that more deals from the broker may be on the horizon.

He added: “We’re always looking for acquisitions, but it’s got to be the right fit with culture, business mix, and geography.”

