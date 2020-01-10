Brokers predict more marine exits after Beazley run-off

Marine specialists expect to find replacement cover in the short-term, but predict that more market hardening is on the way.

Brokers are not surprised by Beazley’s decision to place regional marine lines in run-off, and remain optimistic about their ability to find cover in the short-term.

James Woollam, managing director at Hayes Parsons, told Insurance Age: “I’m not overly surprised by the decision because it reflects the ongoing challenging market conditions within marine.

“Every week brings about the news of exits and those insurers left within the market are looking to reduce their exposures and increase pricing.”

Beazley is pulling out of the following UK lines: regional cargo, regional freight liability, and regional commercial hull.

Kevin Hancock, managing director at Yutree Insurance, agreed: “I’m not surprised by the announcements. The Lloyd’s Decile 10 review last year started this off.

“Some insurers have not been creating enough margin for themselves to have a sustainable book. End clients crave responsibility, so a race to the bottom doesn’t help anyone.”

However, Peter Robinson, managing director of Prizm Solutions, stated that he had expected Beazley’s regional marine division to be given more time to turn around their performance.

It is understood that the move has seen 15 staff members at the insurer placed under redundancy consultation.

Disappointment

Robinson also expressed disappointment in Beazley’s decision, but acknowledged the pressure that marine has been under in recent years.

He continued: “It is a shame as they have good people there and there will be a knock-on effect and rates will harden.”

The disappointment was shared amongst the other brokers also contacted by Insurance Age.

“Beazley’s were a well-known a very good insurer within this marketplace and they will be missed,” added Woollam.

“Their experience and their underwriters will really be missed, and it’s them that I initially feel sorry for.”

Optimism

Despite ongoing difficulties in the regional marine market, the brokers surveyed by Insurance Age remained optimistic about their ability to find cover for clients.

Hancock commented: “In the short term, I don’t think we’ll have too many issues. It’s just indicative of the continuing hardening of the UK insurance market, particularly in the SME world.”

Woollam believes that the hardening marine market will place an even closer focus and greater importance on the levels of specialism at brokerages.

He explained: “When you get into more difficult and hard markets, the specialism and the specialist knowledge of brokers becomes more important.

“Those that don’t have that knowledge could well struggle with replacing this business.”

Future

Looking ahead, Woollam expects more run-off announcements in the market.

“We haven’t seen any light at the end of the tunnel at this stage,” he stated.

“In terms of outcomes for clients, Beazley’s run-off continues a process that has been ongoing over the last few months.”

Hancock echoed the ongoing process of seeking replacement cover: “We’ll need to look at our clients with Beazley and make sure they have alternative options.

“We will reassure clients that existing policies and cover will be honoured.”

Trend

The move by Beazley is the latest in a series of insurer book closures.

Earlier this week, Neon Underwriting was placed into run-off after its parent, American Financial Group, decided to exit the Lloyd’s market.

In December last year, Vibe syndicate 5768 also closed after failing to secure enough support. That followed earlier closure of other business units.

In November 2019, Tradewise Insurance Company entered run-off and Pioneer also confirmed a Lloyd’s syndicate run-off.

Last year saw major announcements from Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance (TMKI), which stopped accepting business on 1 July, and MS Amlin, which revealed it would exit nine lines of business amid a strategic restructure.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.