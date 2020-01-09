Brunel takes from Jelf/Marsh Commercial for Scotland lead
James Packer will look after Scottish business that Brunel had placed with its southern offices.
Brunel Insurance Brokers has appointed James Packer to lead its commercial business in Scotland.
Packer joins Brunel from Marsh Commercial (formerly Jelf) and has 11 years’ experience in the insurance industry.
Based at Brunel’s Perth location, the broker stated that Packer will be servicing existing clients in Scotland who are currently looked after by Brunel’s southern offices, as well as expanding the company’s presence in the region.
The broker added that “this will be the group’s first step towards offering a complete commercial insurance package from their Perth office”.
Strategy
Matt Harlin, managing director at Brunel Insurance Brokers, commented: “With such substantial growth during the past 2 years, expanding into Scotland was the next logical step.
“James is a great addition to the team and we look forward to capitalising on the opportunities as an independent broker.”
Brunel Group has operated in Scotland since its professional indemnity business, Brunel Professions, opened a Perth office in February 2017.
The group then reshaped its broking activities with the launch of Brunel Insurance Brokers in December 2017.
Three months later, the broker announced the acquisition of Glentworth Insurance Services, adding 25 staff and £10m GWP to the business.
Jelf
Jelf announced that it would rebrand as Marsh Commercial in September 2019.
In November 2019, Insurance Age revealed that the business would be closing 14 offices, with redundancies expected in the “low three figures”.
Marsh Commercial simultaneously launched five ‘Centres of Excellence’ to look after SME business.
Mandy Walton, CEO of the Centres of Excellence, told Insurance Age that “they are definitely not call centres”.
