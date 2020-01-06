GRP’s £68m acquisition spree revealed

Total covers 10 businesses that the group bought in the year to 31 March 2019.

GRP spent £68.21m across 10 acquisitions in the year ended 31 March 2019, financial results published on Companies House have revealed.

The group spent £29.80m acquiring Trimulgherry Group, owned by GRP chairman Peter Cullum, in February 2019.

The second most expensive deal was £11.30m for a majority stake in DCJ Group in July 2018.

Details

The 10 businesses, listed below, collectively made a profit of £2.11m during the period.

Four of the businesses were loss-making: DCJ Group, Guardian IB, Key Insurance Group, and Swinford Insurance Consultants.

Acquisition cost (£) Profit/loss (£) GRP share capital holding (%) Thomas Sagar Group 7,375,655 724,489 95 Guardian IB 6,290,651 -937,605 80 Digney Grant 3,452,866 242,717 75 DCJ Group 11,298,789 -874,386 80 U-Sure Insurance Services 2,237,153 69,608 80 Douglas Insurance Brokers 1,304,591 82,457 100 Key Insurance Group 221,015 -6,909 100 Swinford Insurance Consultants 776,176 -2,348 67 Shearwater Insurance Services 5,454,110 61,418 100 Trimulgherry Group 29,802,561 2,746,241 76 Total 68,213,567 2,105,682

The deals were financed by £30.69m in cash, £27.18m in deferred consideration, £1.03m in shares, and £9.32m in put and call options. These put options would be triggered by the sale or acquisition of GRP.

The group has made a further eight acquisitions since 31 March 2019. Most recently, the group bought HNW broker Gauntlet Insurance Services in November 2019.

Losses

Results published last week revealed that GRP made a loss of £17.9m in the year ended 31 March 2019.

The group blamed the figure on the accounting treatment of financing costs, amortisation of goodwill, and acquisition costs. GRP incurred £12.18m in costs in making the 10 purchases, net of cash acquired.

Turnover grew 48% from £75.9m to £112.1m over the period. Operating profit at GRP rose 173% from £10.2m to £27.8m.

A strategic reported filed on Companies House credited the growth to the group’s acquisitions and promised that “2019/20 turnover and operating profit will increase as the full year impact of these acquisitions flow through”.

GRP calculated its run-rate income as £139m and its run-rate Ebitda as £50m.

Sale

In August 2019, Insurance Age learned that GRP and private equity backer Penta Capital Investment were exploring options for partial sale and reinvestment.

A number of sources suggested that Evercore had been appointed to lead the process. Cullum had previously enlisted Evercore when looking to sell fellow consolidator Towergate in 2014.

Sister publication Post reported in December that GRP was in talks with private equity investors Searchlight and Apax Partners, with Evercore handling the discussions.

