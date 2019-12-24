Christmas Q&A with Andrew Alcock and Phil Bayles

Andrew Alcock, COO at TH March, reviews the events of 2019 and Phil Bayles, CDO at Aviva, outlines what we can expect from the New Year.

2019 reflections with Andrew Alcock, chief operating officer at TH March

Which insurance issue has defined 2019?

Cyber risk and cyber-crime has emerged as one of the key risks facing businesses in 2019.

How the insurance sector responds to these very serious threats through the development of innovative and effective solutions means that it should stay high on the product development agenda for insurers.

What has been the year’s most surprising moment in insurance?

It is difficult to think of one single moment, but the continued consolidation of the broking sector never ceases to surprise.

Which product launch has made the most impact?

CFC Underwriting has been one of the leaders in cyber risk insurance for some time. The continuing evolution of their products and solutions continues to impress.

There could well come a time in the future when cyber is simply another peril covered in a commercial combined policy. Until then, the pioneering work of insurers such as CFC – and many others – leads the way.

How has technology changed insurance this year?

The advent and commercialisation of robotic process automation is having a big impact on some insurers and their digital evolution.

Effective solutions are now being offered to help in the switchover from old mainframe legacy systems.

What has been your biggest professional achievement in 2019?

It has been a really big year for professional development at TH March, with two ACII passes, eight certificate in insurance passes, one certificate in customer experience success and a whopping 24 staff across the company now studying for the diploma in insurance.

Maybe it’s time for me to finally do my FCII in 2020!

2020 predictions with Phil Bayles, chief distribution officer at Aviva

What issue will define general insurance in 2020?

The big issue will be around the wider economy and getting clarity or otherwise on Brexit and the path forward.

The lack of certainty over the last few years makes planning and investment a challenge for all businesses.

Do you expect the market for broker acquisitions to be more active or less?

I don’t expect we will see a reduction in the money available for acquisitions but there is clearly a reduction in viable targets as more and more brokers have now been bought.

At this stage of the consolidation cycle, the consolidators start to buy each other. I would expect fewer deals but no reduction in the overall value of them.

How do you think the Financial Conduct Authority will rule on dual pricing?

The best thing is to wait until the report is published.

When it is available, we will continue to work with the Financial Conduct Authority and our partners to address consumer concerns and gain more clarity.

What is important is that any changes are fair for all, clearly communicated and offer choice for all consumers, including those who shop around and customers who renew.

Which lines of business will have the most challenging year?

I believe that there will be some rate coming in to the private home and motor markets.

Likewise, I expect some general rate increases across commercial lines and some significant hardening in certain niche liability lines.

However, not everything will move in the same direction or at the same speed and we will see significant variation in the timing on some of the rates.

What overlooked trend in insurance will gain greater prominence in 2020?

Risk prevention services and technology across both the private and commercial markets. The value of prevention will be more obvious to customers and clients as markets harden and people look to reduce their inflation on their premiums.