2019 in review: the year's top stories
This year's top stories featured MS Amlin, Tokio Marine Kiln, Marsh Commercial, Ardonagh, Gallagher and Amanda Blanc.
Closures and exits dominated the headlines in 2019. MS Amlin, Tokio Marine Kiln, and Marsh Commercial all took the decision to shutter areas of their business as part of strategy rethinks. Amanda Blanc’s departure from Zurich after nine months as EMEA CEO also generated significant interest amongst readers. Finally, the Ardonagh and Gallagher staff poaching case unveiled shocking and offensive language used by senior executives.
- MS Amlin to exit nine business lines (October 2019)
MS Amlin announced that it would drop nine of its business classes. The company said a fresh underwriting strategy had been designed to feed transformation to the year 2023. MS Amlin confirmed its exit from the aviation and P&C markets later in the year.
- Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance to go into run-off (June 2019)
Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance (TMKI) announced that it would stop accepting business from 1 July. Tokio Marine said the move would improve efficiency. Portfolios of UK property, liability, marine, and engineering risks underwritten through TMKI were then placed into run-off.
- Expletive-laden broker spat court documents exposed (March 2019)
Explosive comments were detailed in a court filing as part of a staff poaching and conspiracy case between Gallagher and Ardonagh. Nawaf Hasan, formerly a Gallagher team member, was described by Simon Matson as a “complicated fat Arab” following his resignation from the firm. All claims of staff poaching would be dismissed in October 2019.
- Marsh Commercial branch closures underway (November 2019)
Insurance Age revealed the plans of Marsh Commercial, formerly Jelf, to close four of its branches before the end of the year. The Northampton and Newmarket offices were due to begin shutting down from mid-December. New Malden was also set to close as was one of the Leeds branches. Ten additional closures are expected to follow.
- Amanda Blanc leaves Zurich (July 2019)
Zurich Insurance Group confirmed that Amanda Blanc, CEO for EMEA and bank distribution and a member of the group’s executive committee, had resigned. Blanc previously held the UK CEO post at Axa, but left in April 2018 to join Zurich. She later returned to insurance in December 2019.
