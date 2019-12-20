News analysis: Focus on smaller brokers heats up the M&A market

Consolidators have shifted to concentrate on the smaller end of the broking sector, Martin Friel investigates why

When in doubt, buy them out seems to be the current approach in the broker market with hardly a day going by without reports of another acquisition.

We’ve all seen it before but what’s happening today is a little different. Brokers at the smaller end of the market, often with no more than a couple of employees and a couple of million in GWP, are hot property.

Around 50 small brokers have been bought this year with large private equity (PE) backed consolidators such as Global Risk Partners (GRP), PIB, Ethos and Aston Lark taking the majority and small independents soaking up the rest. But why?

The answer is anything but straightforward but data from IMAS Corporate Finance has started to paint a picture.

The figures showed that of the nearly 400 brokers in the country with a value of over £5m, over 70% fell into the £5m-£25m bracket. Eighty-three per cent of these were privately owned, two thirds of the time by a principal shareholder aged 50 or over.

With a further 2,000 brokers out there valued at under £5m, it’s clear the remaining acquisition opportunities lie at the lower end of the market, opportunities that are being hungrily exploited in a new way.

Ethos, GRP and PIB operate a ‘hub and spoke’ approach where a core of medium-sized regional brokers are used as vehicles to buy up smaller, local brokers.

“There are more people employing the buy and build approach as regional brokers tend to run a superior loss ratio, have client retention of between 90-95% and have loyal staff and customers so insurers like these books of business,” said Des O’Connor, group CEO of Bravo Group, Ethos’ parent company.

He explained that national brokers aren’t interested in buying smaller brokers as they “don’t move the needle fast enough” but that they are interesting to PE-backed firms as it is “a more efficient way of acquiring premium”.

Is it just about hoovering up premiums, dumping them on a spreadsheet and hoping that someone will eventually be drawn into acquiring the larger business?

O’Connor said those days are gone having been replaced by a much more considered approach to consolidation.

Stephen Ross, chief operating officer at GRP, agreed saying that the hub and spoke approach gives an organisation much better access to and understanding of local markets.

“Prior to having the hub businesses, we couldn’t buy those smaller brokers,” he said.

“[These hub brokers bring] access to distribution, local knowledge and insight of who the good businesses in a particular region are.”

And in return, he noted, the buyer can remove the more onerous tasks for smaller sellers, such as regulation, finance and HR allowing them to focus on what they do best – building the business.

But this localised approach provides the buyer with more than just an ability to offer a nice home for a seller. It helps plug a growing hole in the independent broker market.

“My view is that the lack of good quality mid-tier brokers is a major contributing factor to this, as it means you cannot find solid 75-300-person practices to acquire and so you need to do it through the accumulation of lots of little ones,” said Darren Murphy, MD of Rafalie Corporate Finance.

The filling of this medium-sized broker gap is being led not just by PE cash but by a desire, a need even, of smaller brokers to find an exit.

“There are 2,000 brokers out there worth less than £5m and they need a home,” said Olly Laughton-Scott, partner at IMAS.

“There is a process of little fish being eaten by middle fish who are then eaten by big fish. People are buying businesses because they are conscious that it increases their value where you are buying on a multiple of five times Ebitda and then selling on at a multiple of eight.”

While he believed the lessons of past consolidation have been learnt and that the businesses being built now are better, he added that some are still just buying up premiums and applying the commensurate Ebitda without factoring the importance of client retention rates.

And client retention goes to the heart of what has always been the consolidator’s Achilles Heel – integration.