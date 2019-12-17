2019 in review: September's top stories
The arrival of Autumn brought a turbulent month for the industry, with several big name departures and arrivals.
The top stories for September covered some notable upheavals in the market, including the departure of Rob Townend after 23 years with Aviva. The surprise renaming of Jelf as Marsh Commercial would eventually be followed by the revelation of office closures later in the year.
- Marsh to retire Jelf name amid commercial rebrand
Marsh announced that Jelf would be renamed Marsh Commercial in Q1 2020. The broker also warned that some local offices would be merged following its deals with Clark Thomson, Bluefin and JLT. In November, Insurance Age revealed that Marsh Commercial would be closing 14 branches.
- Rob Townend to leave Aviva
Aviva reshuffled its top teams following its decision to separate the management of its GI and life businesses. As a result, Rob Townend, managing director of UK GI, decided to leave the business at the end of the year after 23 years with Aviva.
- Guy Carpenter boss fired over sexually suggestive email – reports
James Conmy, senior VP for marine and energy at Guy Carpenter, was dismissed for gross misconduct after sending an all staff email including sexually inappropriate language and referencing a female member of staff. Sister publication Insurance Post reported that two of Conmy’s colleagues had received internal penalties.
- Hobbs reveals Allianz’s £35m debut at Lloyd’s
Insurance Age revealed that Allianz achieved £35m in gross written premium and 4,000 new customers in its first year at Lloyd’s. Allianz entered Lloyd’s by taking over an underwriting box from LV on the fourth floor. This decision followed the announcement of a joint venture between Allianz and LV in August 2017.
- TV star joins Gallagher to grow its sport and media business
Renowned sports broadcaster Jill Douglas joined Gallagher’s UK operations as a business development consultant. The broking giant stated that the move is part of its plans to expand its presence in the specialist sport, media and entertainment sector.
