2019 in review: June's top stories

Review of the Year 2017 - June
The start of Summer brought with it the revelation that now Prime Minister Boris Johnson was paid £25,540 by Biba to speak at its conference.

In June, Insurance Age readers were particularly interested in the payment that now Prime Minister Boris Johnson received for speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s 2019 conference. Elsewhere, yet another firm was placed into run-off by its owner and Lloyd’s well-documented culture problems rumbled on.

  1. Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance to go into run-off
    Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance (TMKI) announced that it would stop accepting business from 1 July. Tokio Marine said the move would improve efficiency. Portfolios of UK property, liability, marine, and engineering risks underwritten through TMKI were then placed into run-off.
     
  2. GRP-owned Sagars buys Thomas Cook
    Thomas Sagar Insurances (Sagars) bought Thomas Cook & Son Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum. This was Sagars’ first deal since it was purchased by Global Risk Partners (GRP) in 2018.
     
  3. Boris Johnson’s Biba pay revealed
    Boris Johnson was paid £25,540 to speak at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s 2019 conference, according to the House of Commons’ register of members’ financial interest. Transport for Johnson and one member of staff was also provided.
     
  4. Brokers sceptical of Aviva’s new direction
    Brokers expressed scepticism to Insurance Age regarding Aviva’s plans to separate its life and general insurance businesses in the UK. As part of its plan, Aviva said it was looking to make 1,800 redundancies over the next three years and seeking a £300m reduction in annual expenses by 2022.
     
  5. Lloyd’s suspends employee for “inappropriate comments” – report
    A staff member at Lloyd’s was suspended following booze-fuelled inappropriate comments made on a business trip. John Neal, chief executive at Lloyd’s, told the Sunday Times that the employee had been suspended for one month after making the comments in an alcohol related incident.
