2019 in review: June's top stories
The start of Summer brought with it the revelation that now Prime Minister Boris Johnson was paid £25,540 by Biba to speak at its conference.
In June, Insurance Age readers were particularly interested in the payment that now Prime Minister Boris Johnson received for speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s 2019 conference. Elsewhere, yet another firm was placed into run-off by its owner and Lloyd’s well-documented culture problems rumbled on.
- Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance to go into run-off
Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance (TMKI) announced that it would stop accepting business from 1 July. Tokio Marine said the move would improve efficiency. Portfolios of UK property, liability, marine, and engineering risks underwritten through TMKI were then placed into run-off.
- GRP-owned Sagars buys Thomas Cook
Thomas Sagar Insurances (Sagars) bought Thomas Cook & Son Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum. This was Sagars’ first deal since it was purchased by Global Risk Partners (GRP) in 2018.
- Boris Johnson’s Biba pay revealed
Boris Johnson was paid £25,540 to speak at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s 2019 conference, according to the House of Commons’ register of members’ financial interest. Transport for Johnson and one member of staff was also provided.
- Brokers sceptical of Aviva’s new direction
Brokers expressed scepticism to Insurance Age regarding Aviva’s plans to separate its life and general insurance businesses in the UK. As part of its plan, Aviva said it was looking to make 1,800 redundancies over the next three years and seeking a £300m reduction in annual expenses by 2022.
- Lloyd’s suspends employee for “inappropriate comments” – report
A staff member at Lloyd’s was suspended following booze-fuelled inappropriate comments made on a business trip. John Neal, chief executive at Lloyd’s, told the Sunday Times that the employee had been suspended for one month after making the comments in an alcohol related incident.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aviva moves UK personal lines HQ to Digital Garage
- Elite Insurance goes into administration
- FCA penalties bring in £227m as crackdown on misconduct grows
- Alpha, Enterprise and Gable failures set FSCS back £276m
- Brokers welcome Amanda Blanc back to UK insurance
- Lloyd’s launches trans and non-binary inclusion guide
- In-depth - wholesale: Shrinking capacity hits brokers