Blog: When does ‘banter’ become harassment?

Louise Lawrence and Leah Caprani of Winckworth Sherwood LLP examine how insurance firms can ensure they provide a safe working environment.

The Prudential Regulation Authority has written to insurance firms nationwide to express its “deep concerns” regarding the pervasive culture of sexual harassment and bullying within the industry.

The letter follows an independent Banking Standards Board survey commissioned by Lloyd’s of London to ascertain the scale of the “deep-seated culture of sexual harassment” within the insurance market.

The survey, open to 45,000 employees across 200 insurance companies within the London Market, found that 8% of the 6,000 participants had seen some form of sexual harassment in the past year and 22% had seen someone in their organisation turn a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour.

With harassment evidently so prevalent within the insurance industry, it is important to understand what actually constitutes harassment, what the risks are for employers and individual perpetrators, and what can be done to change workplace culture.

Red lines

Jovial comments between colleagues can often signal a healthy workplace environment but, in certain contexts, seemingly innocent workplace banter could overstep the mark into the territory of harassment.

Harassment is defined in the Equality Act 2010 as unwanted conduct of a sexual nature or related to a ‘protected characteristic’ which has the purpose or effect of violating someone’s dignity or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.

These protected characteristics are age, disability, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation. Unwanted conduct can include workplace banter, pranks, spreading rumours, excluding others and criticising others.

Even if the perpetrator did not intend their conduct to be offensive, if the victim perceived the conduct to be offensive and it was reasonable for the conduct to have that effect by reference to the surrounding circumstances, then the test for harassment is met.

It is also important to note that:

A one-off incident or comment can amount to harassment.

Express objection by the victim to the conduct is not required.

A victim may be harassed if they are subjected to unwanted conduct on mistaken grounds – for example, jokes are made about them being gay when in fact they are straight.

The fact that the victim was a party to the banter at some point in time does not mean that the test for harassment cannot be met.

The victim need not be the direct object of the harassment itself and may instead have witnessed a fellow employee being harassed.

Some examples of conduct that has amounted to harassment are where an employer made reference to the possibility of an Indian employee being “married off in India”; an employee deliberately excluding a female colleague from a work WhatsApp group called the “Wolfpack”; and asking questions about an employee’s sex life.

Risks

Employers are under a duty to provide a safe working environment and this includes ensuring that employees are not subjected to harassment.

It is important to note that claims can be brought against the individual perpetrator, as well as the employer, if the harassment was carried out by an employee in the course of employment. Harassment claims can be costly as the liability for discrimination claims is uncapped.

In addition to the financial costs of a claim, harassment in the workplace poses significant risks for employers’ reputations and an unhealthy culture can damage the morale and productivity of the workforce.

There can also be regulatory repercussions for individuals with them not being certified as being fit and proper.

Cultural change

We recommend that employers take the following steps to prevent harassment and bring about cultural change:

Putting in place clear policies, including a separate ‘anti-harassment and bullying’ policy. Any such policies should be reviewed on an annual basis and frequently be brought to the attention of staff. Implementing appropriate training for all staff, including managers, and ensuring that managers lead by example. Establishing proper procedures or channels for staff to raise concerns and promote a culture where staff are encouraged to speak up about inappropriate behaviour and feel confident that their concerns are being taken seriously by following a clear framework. Ensuring that any sanctions applied are done so proportionately and consistently. Some discretion may, however, still be required as there is no one-size-fits-all solution for every instance.

Lloyd’s of London itself has already taken steps to eradicate the culture by introducing an independent confidential whistle-blower hotline as well as its Speak Up campaign. Such positive measures will definitely assist with achieving cultural transformation and hopefully employers in the insurance industry will follow this lead.

Louise Lawrence is partner and Leah Caprani is paralegal at Winckworth Sherwood LLP