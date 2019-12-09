Insurance Age

2019 in review: March's top stories

Review of the Year 2017 - March
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The first month of Spring was dominated by the staff poaching case between Ardonagh and Gallagher.

March saw the beginning of the trial between Gallagher and Ardonagh, and the month’s top stories were nearly entirely about the case. All but one of the claims against Ardonagh were eventually dismissed in October. Elsewhere, readers were interested in Aon’s brief flirtation with a Willis Towers Watson deal.

  1. Expletive-laden broker spat court documents exposed
    Explosive comments were detailed in a court filing as part of a staff poaching and conspiracy case between Gallagher and Ardonagh. Nawaf Hasan, formerly a Gallagher team member, was described by Simon Matson as a “complicated fat Arab” following his resignation from the firm.
     
  2. Simon Matson says ‘complicated fat Arab’ slur regrettable but not discriminatory: Gallagher v Ardonagh
    Matson faced a heavy line of questioning during court proceedings. He expressed regret over referring to defendant Nawaf Hasan as a “complicated fat Arab”. However, when asked whether the message was discriminatory, Matson responded: “I don’t appreciate that. It was not meant in a discriminatory way.”
     
  3. David Ross attends court as Gallagher v Ardonagh trial commences
    Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross attended court as the trial began. Ross was not named as a defendant in the trial, but would later appear as a witness.
     
  4. Aon pulls out of Willis talks
    Aon announced that it was no longer pursuing a deal with Willis Towers Watson. A regulatory filing, which confirmed the two brokers were in talks, was published late on 5 March. However, the following day, Aon signalled its intention to walk away in a public statement, highlighting that Willis is an Irish firm with different regulatory requirements.
     
  5. Gallagher alleges Ardonagh carried out ‘carefully planned conspiracy’ to poach employees
    Gallagher set out its staff poaching and conspiracy claims against Ardonagh, saying that seven employees joined the broker to establish an energy team codenamed Project Duracell.
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. Lloyd’s staff warned on Christmas behaviour - reports
  2. PIB makes double acquisition announcement
  3. Aston Lark makes second Irish deal
  4. Yutree Insurance receives Chartered status
  5. Amanda Blanc’s second NED role revealed
  6. InsurTech launches broker benchmarking service
  7. Profile: Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: