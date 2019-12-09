2019 in review: March's top stories
The first month of Spring was dominated by the staff poaching case between Ardonagh and Gallagher.
March saw the beginning of the trial between Gallagher and Ardonagh, and the month’s top stories were nearly entirely about the case. All but one of the claims against Ardonagh were eventually dismissed in October. Elsewhere, readers were interested in Aon’s brief flirtation with a Willis Towers Watson deal.
- Expletive-laden broker spat court documents exposed
Explosive comments were detailed in a court filing as part of a staff poaching and conspiracy case between Gallagher and Ardonagh. Nawaf Hasan, formerly a Gallagher team member, was described by Simon Matson as a “complicated fat Arab” following his resignation from the firm.
- Simon Matson says ‘complicated fat Arab’ slur regrettable but not discriminatory: Gallagher v Ardonagh
Matson faced a heavy line of questioning during court proceedings. He expressed regret over referring to defendant Nawaf Hasan as a “complicated fat Arab”. However, when asked whether the message was discriminatory, Matson responded: “I don’t appreciate that. It was not meant in a discriminatory way.”
- David Ross attends court as Gallagher v Ardonagh trial commences
Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross attended court as the trial began. Ross was not named as a defendant in the trial, but would later appear as a witness.
- Aon pulls out of Willis talks
Aon announced that it was no longer pursuing a deal with Willis Towers Watson. A regulatory filing, which confirmed the two brokers were in talks, was published late on 5 March. However, the following day, Aon signalled its intention to walk away in a public statement, highlighting that Willis is an Irish firm with different regulatory requirements.
- Gallagher alleges Ardonagh carried out ‘carefully planned conspiracy’ to poach employees
Gallagher set out its staff poaching and conspiracy claims against Ardonagh, saying that seven employees joined the broker to establish an energy team codenamed Project Duracell.
