Yutree Insurance receives Chartered status

Yutree Insurance has announced that it has been awarded Chartered status by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The firm said the award represented the “gold standard” for insurance brokers and that it was recognition of Yutree’s technical competence and qualifications.

Kevin Hancock, managing director at Yutree, commented: “The directors are delighted that we are now Chartered Insurance Brokers, publicly committed to a customer-first approach and values that align with a professional code of ethics.

“We’ll continue to provide solutions relevant to our customers and brokers alike, maintaining our knowledge through qualifications and ongoing professional development.

Background

The Newmarket-based commercial lines broker was founded back in 2012.

In September 2018, Insurance Age revealed that Hancock had been appointed chair of the CII’s newly-created Society of Insurance Broking.

Additionally, Yutree director Laura High is currently serving as deputy chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

The firm announced that it had made its first acquisition in November 2018, buying Cambridge-based Real Insurance Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

At the time, Yutree said it would be targeting gross written premium of £10m in 2019.

