Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Charity corner

My hidden talent

I make weapons. Probably not what you’d expect an insurance executive to say when asked if they have any hidden talents and the LV HR team are probably now scrambling to arrange a health assessment. But allow me to explain. My son loves history and is fascinated by battles in particular, so I started making replica wooden weapons for him a couple of years ago. He has a very clear understanding of what they need to be like and I receive plenty of input and feedback if they aren’t quite correct! In our industry we build businesses and relationships but we don’t often get to see a physical output from our labour, so spending hours carving something out of oak or mahogany by hand is something I find really satisfying. These are also gifts that can’t be bought off of the shelf and seeing my son’s joy as his designs come to life is irreplaceable – until he pokes me with a Greek spear or whacks me with a battleaxe that is!

Michael Lawrence, distribution and underwriting director, LV Broker

Why I chose insurance

I studied history of art at university and, as you can imagine, insurance did not feature heavily in my course! But I was tempted into insurance by a career mentor who worked in the industry. Under her guidance, I took my first role in insurance as a broker and now as an underwriter.

I chose private client insurance because covers are constantly evolving to meet the needs of the market and service remains the top priority. The added benefit of my current role is working with a team, which includes other art historians, including our underwriting director. Our backgrounds mean that we can offer real expertise to our customers. I’m not sure whether I chose a career in insurance or whether it chose me.

Karl Constable, senior underwriter, art & private client, Ecclesiastical

Pet of the month - Tuppy Qlaims’ office dog

“Tuppy is a three-year-old Labradoodle and outside of Qlaims she spends her free time foraging for chicken bones and chasing pheasants. Like everyone else in the City, she kind of fell into insurance.”

On the spot

▶ My most vivid dream was…

…when I was marrying Prince Harry and my teeth fell out as I curtseyed to the Queen.

▶ I was last told off…

…by my Grandma for slouching. (I’m tall – it’s a bad habit!)

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…My Dad Wrote a Porno. If I can’t say that, then No Such Thing as a Fish.

▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…

…while in a tuk-tuk in Cambodia.

▶ My most recent gig was…

…Swedish House Mafia.

▶ I was last scared when…

…I was driving on the M25 and the heavens opened – I couldn’t see anything around me!

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

…Sherbet Fountains, but there are so many.

Bethany Freer, business development manager, Soter

Charity corner

This month Nottingham-based broker Russell Scanlan raised £2,611 at its annual charity quiz night for the Alzheimer’s Society, the UK’s dementia support and research charity.

The annual event saw twenty-one businesses take part in the evening, a record attendance according to Russell Scanlan. Specialist insurer Beazley Group were crowned champions of the event (pictured right). Participants bought tickets for the bottle tombola throughout the evening.

Mike Dickinson, sales and marketing director at Russell Scanlan, said: ”This year, we wanted to continue to support a charity which makes a significant difference to our community and the Alzheimer’s Society provides a vital service for people affected by dementia in Nottinghamshire and the surrounding area, as well as across the UK as a whole.”