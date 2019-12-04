Greenwood Moreland buys Scottish broker
The deal takes the number of Greenwood Moreland offices to three.
Tain-based broker J Moore & Co has been purchased by Greenwood Moreland Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.
According to a statement, J Moore & Co is a general insurance broker established by Stewart Moore in 1983 to serve the local community.
The deal sees two staff members join Greenwood Moreland which is based in Hamilton.
A statement read: “Their customer profile and key insurer relationships match very closely with that of Greenwood Moreland and the ethos, history and daily operations of J Moore all felt very familiar to us.
“J Moore & Co are also fellow Broker Network members and Applied Systems users – these factors help with the transition following such a deal and makes life easier for all involved, so we are delighted to be able to focus on serving our customers old and new as our immediate and ongoing priority.”
Investment
The buyer also pledged to invest and developing the existing Tain team going forward.
Managing director Andrew Weir told Insurance Age that Greenwood Moreland had recently disposed of its equestrian book in an agreement with SEIB.
He explained that the new deal balances out that disposal and adds a little extra, taking Greenwood Moreland’s GWP to more than £10m.
The deal follows the purchase of Campbell Smith which Greenwood Moreland purchased earlier this year. Campbell’s was also a member of Broker Network.
He added: “We have some irons in the fire for next year and a very supportive backer so hopefully we continue in a similar vein for 2020.”
