Barbican Protect bought by H.W Kaufman

H.W Kaufman has bought Barbican Protect, subject to regulatory approval.

The move will see Barbican Protect, which was previously part of Barbican Insurance Group, rebrand as Burns & Wilcox.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Barbican Protect specialises in commercial property, casualty, financial lines and marine, focusing on regional retail brokers across the UK.

Management

Stuart Kilpatrick, managing director at Barbican Protect, has led the MGA for 10 years after serving as divisional manager for UK property & casualty and client relationships manager at ACE Europe.

The deal sees Kilpatrick move to become MD of Burns & Wilcox. He will report directly to James Stevenson, managing director at H.W Kaufman Group.

Kilpatrick commented: “The strength of our longstanding relationships and technical underwriting expertise has allowed Barbican Protect to successfully grow and develop over a number of years.

“Kaufman’s investment further enables us to continue that momentum under the Burns & Wilcox brand, and become an even more valuable partner to our insurance brokers, their clients, and insurance partners.”

UK

According to a statement by H.W Kaufman, the purchase is part of its continued expansion into the UK market.

In September it bought cyber MGA Node and in 2014 it acquired Oval International.

Alan Jay Kaufman, chairman, president and CEO of H.W. Kaufman Group, said: “Barbican Protect’s leadership in risk solutions adds a powerful resource to the Burns & Wilcox underwriting platform as we expand in the UK and build the capacity to continue to grow globally.

“Barbican Protect has created a unique and dynamic position supporting insurance brokers throughout the UK with a solid, successful operating model. We welcome the firm to the Kaufman family.”

Expertise

Stevenson added: “This strategic acquisition will continue to provide choice and expertise for our insurance brokers at a time when consolidation and withdrawal of markets is becoming commonplace.

“Barbican Protect’s strength of expertise fits well with H.W. Kaufman Group’s companies, as they also focus on their niche sectors and markets.”

Barbican Protect will operate in the H.W. Kaufman Group London office and in Manchester, England, as Burns & Wilcox.

