Barbican Protect bought by H.W Kaufman
Barbican Protect will rebrand as Burns & Wilcox as part of the deal.
H.W Kaufman has bought Barbican Protect, subject to regulatory approval.
The move will see Barbican Protect, which was previously part of Barbican Insurance Group, rebrand as Burns & Wilcox.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Barbican Protect specialises in commercial property, casualty, financial lines and marine, focusing on regional retail brokers across the UK.
Management
Stuart Kilpatrick, managing director at Barbican Protect, has led the MGA for 10 years after serving as divisional manager for UK property & casualty and client relationships manager at ACE Europe.
The deal sees Kilpatrick move to become MD of Burns & Wilcox. He will report directly to James Stevenson, managing director at H.W Kaufman Group.
Kilpatrick commented: “The strength of our longstanding relationships and technical underwriting expertise has allowed Barbican Protect to successfully grow and develop over a number of years.
“Kaufman’s investment further enables us to continue that momentum under the Burns & Wilcox brand, and become an even more valuable partner to our insurance brokers, their clients, and insurance partners.”
UK
According to a statement by H.W Kaufman, the purchase is part of its continued expansion into the UK market.
In September it bought cyber MGA Node and in 2014 it acquired Oval International.
Alan Jay Kaufman, chairman, president and CEO of H.W. Kaufman Group, said: “Barbican Protect’s leadership in risk solutions adds a powerful resource to the Burns & Wilcox underwriting platform as we expand in the UK and build the capacity to continue to grow globally.
“Barbican Protect has created a unique and dynamic position supporting insurance brokers throughout the UK with a solid, successful operating model. We welcome the firm to the Kaufman family.”
Expertise
Stevenson added: “This strategic acquisition will continue to provide choice and expertise for our insurance brokers at a time when consolidation and withdrawal of markets is becoming commonplace.
“Barbican Protect’s strength of expertise fits well with H.W. Kaufman Group’s companies, as they also focus on their niche sectors and markets.”
Barbican Protect will operate in the H.W. Kaufman Group London office and in Manchester, England, as Burns & Wilcox.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- UK-wide redundancies underway at RSA
- Marsh Commercial to move small business to five centres
- Marsh Commercial argues small business centres will succeed
- Aviva to cut personal lines products down to 40 from 400
- Drug-gang ghost broker sentenced
- Ex-One Commercial boss Mike Keating launches MGA
- Allianz teams up with restoration firm to speed up claims process