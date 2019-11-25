Marsh Commercial to move small business to five centres

The “Enterprise Centres of Excellence” in Bristol, Glasgow, Harrogate, Leeds and Worcester will deal with UK-wide small business but Marsh Commercial denies they are call centres.

Marsh Commercial, which was rebranded from Jelf earlier this year, is set to create five regional centres to deal with certain customers.

Insurance Age has learned that the locations earmarked are Bristol, Glasgow, Harrogate, Leeds and Worcester.

Customers with premiums of below £2,500, will be funnelled through the branches which have been branded as Centres of Excellence by Marsh management. According to Marsh Commercial this isn’t a set figure but merely a guideline.

CEO of the Centres of Excellence, Mandy Walton, explained that clients would be moved on a case-by-case basis depending upon their needs and the cover they require.

She commented: “We are looking at spending under £2,500 but it isn’t a hard and fast rule.”

She said customers would be served from the channels they wanted to trade via either on the phone, online or face-to-face and stressed that the five branches will still serve local clients in addition to business from all over the UK.

Walton insisted: “They are definitely not call centres.

“My view of a call centre is lots of people with headsets and answering anything. We are going to have fully advised, fully accountable advisers and they will have a book of clients.”

Closure

The move follows the news that four Marsh Commercial, formerly Jelf, offices are set to close with the process starting before Christmas. Part of an operation code-named Project Wolverine.

Insurance Age revealed earlier this month (15 November) that the move could result in redundancies in “low three figures” and would see the branches in Northampton, Newmarket, New Malden and Leeds shuttered. The consultation process is still underway and it is unclear how many further branches may be affected.

Of the Centres of Excellence, Marsh outlined in a statement that they will focus on providing smaller organisations with access to “world-class risk and insurance advice delivered by a personal adviser.

“Clients will receive a tailored solution for their insurance, risk management and employee benefits needs, with access to claims expertise and a range of other services.”

Location

It also stated that the locations were chosen for their strong and growing communities of smaller commercial organisations and their existing concentration of expertise within the Marsh Commercial business.

The centres will launch in the first quarter of 2020.

Anthony Gruppo, CEO of Marsh Commercial, said: “The risks faced by organisations of all sizes, from cyber threats to ongoing political uncertainty, are becoming increasingly complex and interconnected.

“By harnessing the expertise and solutions we have developed for larger organisations, delivered through these five hubs, we will be able to bring the best of our business to firms of all sizes across the UK.”

Cost-effective

Walton continued: “Whether you are a high street boutique or technology start-up, you need to have cover that protects your business appropriately. By building teams of specialist advisers, we will be able to develop solutions that match a wide variety of organisations’ particular risk profiles.

“Our adviser-led centres will ensure that firms not only have cost-effective cover but also protection that responds in times of need.”

Anthony Gruppo took over from Phil Barton as CEO earlier this year.

One of his first actions was to rebrand Jelf to Marsh Commercial. At the time he suggested some consolidation of the Jelf branch network could happen but insisted that “community” brokers would be kept in play as appropriate.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.