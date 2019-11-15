Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 15 November 2019

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

Plan Group makes purchase

Biba welcomes newest member

Firm gets Gibraltarian insurance licence

Biba calls for government commitment to IPT spending

PSC Insurance Group buys Carroll Insurance Group

